Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto crowned Miss Universe 2026.

Barreto becomes the sixth Miss Universe winner for Puerto Rico.

San Juan hosted finale; 116 countries competed globally.

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo did not reach Top 12.

Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, claiming the prestigious title after competing against contestants from 116 countries. The grand finale took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with Venezuela’s Clara Goetz and the Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez also making it to the final stages of the competition. India’s representative, 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo, however, couldn’t secure a place in the Top 12.

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Jennifer Barreto Becomes Sixth Miss Universe Winner From Puerto Rico

The official Miss Universe Instagram account announced Barreto’s victory with the caption, “The universe welcomes its new queen, Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Puerto Rico (@muniversepr)

With this win, Barreto becomes the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to claim the Miss Universe crown. She joins a distinguished list of winners from the country, including Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2006).

Her victory also brings back memories of 2001, when Denise Quiñones won the international pageant on home soil. That edition was held in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The 75th edition of the pageant was hosted at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. Mexico’s reigning Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch, crowned Barreto as her successor.

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India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo Misses Top 12

India’s journey at the competition came to an end after Kaziah Liz Mejo failed to qualify for the Top 12 ahead of the Evening Gown round.

Despite the early exit, Mejo’s participation marked an important moment for Keralam. The 19-year-old became the first woman from the state to win the Miss Universe India title.

Originally from Mavelikkara, Mejo grew up in Abu Dhabi, where she studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph’s School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while also working as a model.

India has won the Miss Universe title three times. Sushmita Sen secured the crown in 1994, Lara Dutta followed with a win in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu brought the title home in 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)