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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPro-Khalistan Protester Storms Stage at Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert, Arrested

Pro-Khalistan Protester Storms Stage at Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert, Arrested

The alleged pro-Khalistan protester who stormed Diljit Dosanjh’s concert was swiftly removed by security personnel and subsequently taken into custody.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pro-Khalistan supporter disrupted Diljit Dosanjh's San Francisco concert.
  • Security removed invader; Diljit condemns using flags to intimidate.
  • Tension stems from Diljit's 2025 gesture towards Amitabh Bachchan.

Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco turned momentarily chaotic when a man carrying a Khalistan flag breached security and rushed onto the stage during the Punjabi superstar’s live performance. The individual was swiftly removed by security personnel and subsequently taken into custody by local police.

What Happened During Diljit’s Concert

The now-viral video from the concert shows Diljit dancing on stage before noticing the pro-Khalistani protestor - with the flag in hand - dancing just next to him. Dosanjh immediately stopped, stepped away from the individual, and waited momentarily for the security staff to escort him out. 

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Punjabi Media Hub (@punjabimediahub)

Another video shows local police officers detaining the man outside the venue.

This was not an isolated incident. In April 2026, during an earlier leg of the same Aura tour in Canada, Diljit’s concert was allegedly disrupted when a group of pro-Khalistan supporters raised separatist slogans and waved flags inside the venue. They, too, were removed by security.

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Following the Canada disruption, Diljit addressed the controversy directly on Instagram Stories. He drew a clear line between peaceful protest and deliberate harassment of fans inside the venue, saying that while he had no objection to anyone carrying a banner or flag to show their roots or express support, using it as a tool to intimidate fans would not be tolerated. He instructed his security team to remove anyone attempting to disrupt the show.

“Standing outside and protesting - anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”

He went on to add, “This is not about any banner or flag - the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year - but not anymore.”

Diljit And Pro-Khalistani Groups At Loggerheads

The tension between Diljit and certain pro-Khalistan groups traces back to October 2025, when the singer appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC 17) and touched host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet - a traditional gesture of respect. Host Amitabh Bachchan praised him as “Punjab da puttar” (Punjab’s son) and commended his humanitarian efforts during the floods.

Following this, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that Diljit had insulted victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence by showing reverence to Amitabh Bachchan, whom the group accused of inciting mobs during the riots. 

It is to be noted that Amitabh Bachchan denied these allegations at the time.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at Diljit Dosanjh's San Francisco concert?

A man carrying a Khalistan flag breached security and rushed onto the stage during the performance. He was removed by security and arrested by local police.

Has Diljit Dosanjh experienced similar disruptions at his concerts previously?

Yes, in April 2026, during his Canada tour, pro-Khalistan supporters allegedly disrupted a concert by raising slogans and waving flags. Security removed them.

What is Diljit Dosanjh's stance on concert disruptions involving flags or banners?

He tolerates peaceful display of roots but will not permit harassment of fans or attempts to disrupt the show. He instructs security to remove those who try to disrupt.

What caused the tension between Diljit Dosanjh and pro-Khalistan groups?

The tension escalated after Diljit touched Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17 in October 2025. A pro-Khalistan leader alleged Diljit insulted 1984 victims, accusing Bachchan of inciting riots.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh ENtertainment News Pro-Khalistani Protestors
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