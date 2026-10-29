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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Turns ‘Filmy’ For Karwa Chauth With Nick Jonas, Shares Pic

Priyanka Chopra Turns ‘Filmy’ For Karwa Chauth With Nick Jonas, Shares Pic

Priyanka Chopra embraced her 'filmy' side for Karwa Chauth and shared a loved-up photo with Nick Jonas on her Instagram Story. She wore a stunning red suit while Nick opted for a classic cream kurta.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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  • Married in 2018, couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie 2022.

Priyanka Chopra turned ‘filmy’ for Karwa Chauth with her husband, Nick Jonas, sharing a romantic photo on Instagram Stories. The actor offered fans a glimpse of their celebration, with both Priyanka and Nick dressed in traditional outfits. In her caption, Priyanka spoke about getting “filmy” every year on the occasion. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

Priyanka’s ‘Filmy’ Moment

Priyanka shared a romantic photograph with Nick on her Instagram Story as they celebrated Karwa Chauth. Her caption about getting “filmy” every year reflected her love for grand romantic gestures and added a playful touch to the occasion. The photograph offered fans a glimpse of the couple celebrating the festival together.

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“Ok I'm filmy every year...,” she wrote, tagging Nick and a heart emoticon. 

मैं हर साल फिल्मी हो जाती हूं...' प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पति निक जोनास संग मनाया करवा चौथ

Priyanka embraced traditional attire for the occasion, wearing a red suit with a matching dupatta draped over her head. She completed her look with sindoor, a mangalsutra and a small red bindi. Nick complemented her festive appearance in a cream-coloured kurta-pyjama. Their traditional outfits added to the celebratory mood of the photograph.

Also Read: 'That Shame I Will Always Carry': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience

Priyanka And Nick’s Marriage

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their wedding celebrations included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. They continue to share occasional glimpses of their family life and special moments with their followers on social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their daughter?

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. They often share glimpses of their family life on social media.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Instagram Priyanka Chopra Karwa Chauth 2026
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