Priyanka Chopra Turns ‘Filmy’ For Karwa Chauth With Nick Jonas, Shares Pic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Married in 2018, couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie 2022.

Priyanka Chopra turned ‘filmy’ for Karwa Chauth with her husband, Nick Jonas, sharing a romantic photo on Instagram Stories. The actor offered fans a glimpse of their celebration, with both Priyanka and Nick dressed in traditional outfits. In her caption, Priyanka spoke about getting “filmy” every year on the occasion. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

Priyanka’s ‘Filmy’ Moment

Priyanka shared a romantic photograph with Nick on her Instagram Story as they celebrated Karwa Chauth. Her caption about getting “filmy” every year reflected her love for grand romantic gestures and added a playful touch to the occasion. The photograph offered fans a glimpse of the couple celebrating the festival together.

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“Ok I'm filmy every year...,” she wrote, tagging Nick and a heart emoticon.

Priyanka embraced traditional attire for the occasion, wearing a red suit with a matching dupatta draped over her head. She completed her look with sindoor, a mangalsutra and a small red bindi. Nick complemented her festive appearance in a cream-coloured kurta-pyjama. Their traditional outfits added to the celebratory mood of the photograph.

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Priyanka And Nick’s Marriage

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their wedding celebrations included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. They continue to share occasional glimpses of their family life and special moments with their followers on social media.