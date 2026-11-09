Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra shared Diwali celebration photos with family.

One photo depicting non-vegetarian food sparked online criticism.

Social media users questioned timing, disrespect for traditions.

Critics expressed disappointment over perceived cultural insensitivity.

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and Malti Chopra Jonas has caught the attention of social media users, but not all the reactions were positive. The actress shared a series of pictures from the festival, offering a glimpse of the family's celebrations. However, one photograph in which she appeared to be eating non-vegetarian food sparked criticism online, with some users questioning her choice to share the image during an auspicious Hindu festival.

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Priyanka Chopra Shares Diwali Celebration Photos With Nick Jonas, Malti

Priyanka posted a carousel of photographs from her Diwali celebrations, featuring moments with Nick and their daughter, Malti. For the occasion, the actress wore a burgundy-and-gold strapless gown decorated with zardozi work, intricate beadwork and gold-thread embroidery.

She completed the traditional look with a small kundan maang tikka, statement gold earrings and matching bangles.

Nick opted for a cream-and-white embroidered kurta set, while Malti wore a white lehenga to match her father's outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. (Black heart emoji) Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali (Diya emoji) (sic).” Nick responded to the post with diya and star-eyed emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

However, one picture from the carousel soon became a talking point. In the photograph, Priyanka appeared to be eating a non-vegetarian dish. Once the image circulated online, some social media users criticised the actress, questioning why she had included the food picture in a post celebrating Diwali.

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Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Post Triggers Reactions On Social Media

The photograph prompted a range of responses, with several users expressing disappointment over what they perceived as a lack of sensitivity towards the festival's religious and cultural significance.

One user tagged Grok to identify the food visible in the picture, writing, “Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram post enjoying chicken on Diwali. Diwali is a festival with deep cultural and religious significance. Why disrespect our traditions? Hey @Grok, what exactly is she eating?”

Responding to the query, Grok described the food as a fried non-vegetarian item. It said, “From the photo, she's biting into a golden-brown fried piece that looks like chicken (possibly chicken 65 or pakora-style). The plate also has more of the same with some flatbread. It's non-veg.”

🚨Priyanka Chopra shared some photos during Diwali celebrations, in which she looks absolutely stunning. In the 7th slide of the photos, Priyanka Chopra can be seen eating something. Hey @grok, can you tell me what Priyanka Chopra is eating? Is she eating non-veg or veg food? https://t.co/LAU8OkFtkq — Shanu (@Shanu_3010) November 8, 2026

Another user expressed disappointment and said they had unfollowed the actress on both X and Instagram. The comment read, “The Priyanka Chopra I was once a huge personal fan of, today I unfollowed her on both X and Instagram, making a tough decision. Perhaps this decision wasn’t easy for a longtime fan, but seeing her posts about festivals lately has left me quite upset.”

जिस Priyanka chopra का मैं कभी पर्सनली बहुत बड़ा Fan रहा हूं, आज कड़े फैसले के साथ उसी को X और Instagram दोनों जगह से Unfollow कर दिया। शायद एक पुराने Fan के लिए यह फैसला आसान नहीं था लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से उनके त्योहारों से जुड़े पोस्ट देखकर मन काफी दुखी है। प्रियंका चोपड़ा की करवाचौथ पर लाल साड़ी वाली तस्वीरों को लेकर चर्चा हुई ट्रॉल भी हुआ और अब दिवाली पर फ्राई मछली खाना खाते हुए तस्वीर सामने आने के बाद..1/2 Social Media पर लोग उन्हें Troll कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि काम ही ऐसा कि है। कई लोगों ने..1/2 — Rahul Kumar (@MukAn_X) November 8, 2026

Others questioned the decision to include the photograph in the festive carousel. One comment read, “What was the need to put a picture of non-veg food in the Diwali post?”

What was the need to put a picture of non-veg food in the Diwali wishing post? Priyanka Chopra, I respect you but wtf is this? Is it a prawns/shrimp ?? https://t.co/K6EF6ygvtO — Courageous (@CourageousRo) November 8, 2026

Another user criticised those defending the actress, writing, “The joke is on the liberals defending the Diwali Instagram post of cringe, tacky sanghi Priyanka Chopra eating prawns. This Sanghi’s entire family supports the BJP. She invited that 4th-fail incel to her wedding. But Indian liberals never fail to disappoint.”

The joke is on the liberals defending the Diwali Instagram post of cringe, tacky sanghi Priyanka Chopra eating prawns. This Sanghi’s entire family supports the BJP. She invited that 4th-fail incel to her wedding. But Indian liberals never fail to disappoint. — Zum P (@blackbeer7p) November 8, 2026

A separate comment acknowledged Priyanka's freedom to make personal food choices but questioned the timing of the post. The user wrote, “Priyanka Chopra is free to make her own food choices, but why post non-vegetarian food on an auspicious festival like Diwali? Personal freedom matters, but respecting people's religious sentiments and cultural traditions matters too.”

Priyanka Chopra is free to make her own food choices, but why post non-vegetarian food on an auspicious festival like Diwali? Personal freedom matters, but respecting people's religious sentiments and cultural traditions matters too. https://t.co/5qYpTQiofT — Priya Pallavi (@pallapw1) November 8, 2026

Another user also referred to an earlier Karwa Chauth post while questioning the actress's festival-related pictures. The comment read, “Why does Priyanka Chopra keep sharing controversial pictures during Hindu festivals? First, an inappropriate late-night bedroom picture on Karwa Chauth, and now a picture of eating non-vegetarian food on Diwali! Is respect for Hindu traditions just for show? What is the point of sharing such pictures during festivals and hurting religious sentiments? Why this double standard? Is it just a coincidence or a publicity stunt?”