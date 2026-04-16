Priyanka Chopra joined the viral 'Then vs Now' trend on Instagram. She shared an eight-slide post contrasting past and present moments of her life.
Priyanka Chopra Hops On Viral ‘Then vs Now’ Trend, It's A Love Letter To Her Younger Self
Priyanka Chopra joins the viral ‘Then vs Now’ trend on Instagram, sharing emotional glimpses of her journey from Miss World 2000 to global star and producer.
- Priyanka Chopra shares 'Then vs Now' journey on Instagram.
- She contrasts Miss World win with current producer role.
- The post highlights personal evolution and cherished memories.
- Chopra looks forward to new Indian and international projects.
Priyanka Chopra has joined the viral 'Then vs Now' trend, offering fans a heartfelt glimpse into her extraordinary journey, from winning Miss World at 18 to becoming an internation actor, producer, and mother.
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A Nostalgic Look At Life Through Eight Frames
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share an eight-slide post that beautifully contrasts her past and present life moments. The post reflects her evolution across personal milestones, professional achievements, and emotional memories.
One of the slide captures her excitement about her production work, where she shares: "I get to play lead in movies that I produced".
The post references her recent work on The Bluff, showcasing her growing influence as a producer in global cinema.
Remembering Family And Early Memories
The emotional tone of the post deepens as Priyanka revisits childhood memories connected to her late father. In one reflective comparison, she writes in the present moment, "I travel across the world so much, I don't get let lagged anymore". While in her “then” memory, she recalls, "Is it like when dad took us to Kashmir? I was tired after the drive!"
These contrasting moments show how travel, fame, and time have reshaped her perspective on life.
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From Memoir To Milestones
The post also touches upon her memoir journey. Priyanka previously revealed how writing her book Unfinished: A Memoir was both challenging and transformative, taking nearly two years to complete.
The memoir chronicles her journey from childhood in India to global fame, her struggles with racism in the US, personal loss following her father’s death, and her marriage to Nick Jonas.
Upcoming Projects On The Horizon
Following her appearance in The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for a major return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s grand-scale epic Varanasi. Alongside this, she continues work on Citadel Season 2.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What trend did Priyanka Chopra join on Instagram?
What are some of the milestones Priyanka Chopra highlighted in her post?
She highlighted her journey from winning Miss World to becoming an international actor and producer. The post also touched on her memoir and family memories.
What does Priyanka Chopra say about her production work?
She mentioned her excitement about producing films, stating,
What upcoming projects does Priyanka Chopra have?
She is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi and is also working on Citadel Season 2.