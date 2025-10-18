Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Pampering Her Skin After Covering Three Continents In Just Five Days

Priyanka Chopra Pampering Her Skin After Covering Three Continents In Just Five Days

Priyanka Chopra treats herself to red-light therapy and hair pampering after traveling across three continents in five days, sharing candid moments with hairstylist Luka and husband Nick Jonas

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Global star Priyanka Chopra has been traveling constantly for the past couple of days owing to her personal and professional commitments. From sleeping on the plane to being constantly on the run, PeeCee has managed to cover three continents within just five days.

Traveling so much tends to take a massive toll on one's skin. Giving her skin the much-needed break, Priyanka decided to treat herself with some red-light therapy.

Posting a photo of the therapy on the Stories section of Instagram, PeeCee penned, "Three continents in five days!! my skin needs some help (sic)."

Enjoying some more skin care, the 'Barfi' actress shared another pic with a black mask on her face, along with a goofy expression.

On Friday, Priyanka was seen getting her hair untied by a 'pro' after an eventful Diwali bash in London in the absence of husband Nick Jonas.

PeeCee took to her IG and uploaded a video of herself being assisted by her hairstylist, Luka.

Priyanka was heard saying in the clip, "Well, Nick's not here in London, Luke is."

Later, she panned the camera towards Luke, who was untying her hair.

PeeCee said, "We're getting in there, we are taking it off. Let's get it. That's how the pros do it. We're still going, though. It's stuck."

We could also see Luke saying again and again, “I'm under pressure here”, leaving Priyanka laughing.

When Luke finally managed to undo PeeCee's hair, he proclaimed, "We're out."

Dropping the clip on social media, Priyanka wrote, "Dream team.. but also when @nickjonas is not around.. the series continues.. @lukepluckrose the performance pressure was real (laughing face emoji). (sic)."

On Sunday, Priyanka treated her InstaFam with a video with husband Nick, where the couple was on their way to the airport, and Nick turned hairdresser for his better half.

Appreciating her husband's new talent, Priyanka said, "You're getting good at it."

Nick disclosed that he is multitasking at the moment, helping his wife with her hair, while enjoying a baseball match on television.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Hollywood Stars Priyanka Chopra Skincare
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
World
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title Amid Epstein Fallout
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget