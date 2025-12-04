Priyanka Chopra Says Bollywood Offered Her More Range Than Hollywood: ‘Still Early in My Growth’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As Priyanka Chopra Jonas marks a decade of working in the United States, the global actor is taking a reflective look at the two worlds she straddles — Hindi cinema and Hollywood. In a candid conversation with PTI from Los Angeles, the actor admitted that despite her high-profile international slate, her Indian filmography still holds greater creative diversity.

‘My Indian Filmography Has More Range’: Priyanka Reflects on Two Careers

Priyanka, who first entered American entertainment with Quantico in 2015, said she has yet to achieve the same range abroad that she enjoyed in India. “If you look at my Hindi filmography or Indian filmography, there’s a lot more variety than I have been able to achieve in my international work. I’m hoping to be able to create diversity and to be able to do really interesting work in my English-language work as well, like I did in my Bollywood films,” she said.

She acknowledged that although she has spent ten years in Hollywood, she still considers herself early in her Western journey. “So there’s a lot more growth that I’m hoping for to achieve there. I’m still quite early in my growth in Hollywood,” she added.

Her remarks mirror the larger industry conversation about limited role diversity for actors of colour in Western entertainment.

From Pageant Winner to Global Star

Priyanka’s career spans more than two decades, beginning with her Miss World 2000 win at age 18. She soon entered films, delivering hits such as Andaaz, Aitraaz, Don, Fashion, and Barfi! — titles that showcased her ability to shift effortlessly between genres.

By the time she moved to the U.S. for Quantico, she was already considered one of Bollywood’s most versatile names.

On her present phase, Priyanka said she is excited by the international opportunities coming her way. “I’m in a really interesting place where I have an amazing opportunity to work with different kinds of filmmakers from all around the world. And I’m grabbing that with both hands,” she shared.

Her Hollywood lineup includes Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, and the upcoming Heads of State. She also stars in global streaming hits like Citadel.

Return to India With SS Rajamouli’s Film in 2027

Priyanka is set to return to Indian screens with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, scheduled for a 2027 release and co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will mark her first Indian project in nearly eight years.

For now, the actor remains committed to expanding her international footprint while reconnecting with the industry that helped shape her as a performer.