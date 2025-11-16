Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Gesture At Varanasi Event Wins Internet, Fans Love Her Shoutout To Mahesh Babu

Priyanka Chopra’s Sweet Gesture At Varanasi Event Wins Internet, Fans Love Her Shoutout To Mahesh Babu

Priyanka Chopra wins hearts at SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi event in Hyderabad as she poses with paparazzi, stuns in a white lehenga, and praises Mahesh Babu on stage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Actor Priyanka Chopra made a dazzling return to Indian cinema appearances as she attended the grand event of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi in Hyderabad. While her presence alone set social media abuzz, a newly surfaced video from the event is earning her widespread praise for her warm and humble interaction with paparazzi.

Priyanka Chopra obliges paparazzi with photos

In the viral clip, photographers are seen requesting Priyanka for pictures before she makes her way inside the venue. The actor immediately agreed and posed for quick shots, politely telling them she might have to rush if SS Rajamouli called her. The light-hearted moment left the photographers delighted, who responded with, “Love you, PC.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

As she walked out later, Priyanka folded her hands in a sweet gesture, acknowledging the media once again.

Fan frenzy over Priyanka’s look and her comments on Mahesh Babu

Priyanka’s appearance at the event turned into a fashion moment of its own. Dressed in an ethereal white lehenga–choli and traditional jewellery, she gave off “Princess Jasmine vibes,” as many users described online. The look quickly went viral, with fans calling her “royal,” “glowing,” and “timeless.”

The actor also electrified Mahesh Babu’s massive fanbase with her playful shoutout to the superstar on stage. She quipped,
“What do you call him? Bob? Oh no, no—Lion? There are many names, but I know him as MB, the legendary, incredible Mahesh Babu.”

As the crowd erupted into chants, she added,“You and your beautiful family, Namrata, Sitara, have made me feel like Hyderabad is my home.”

About SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated return to direction after his global juggernaut RRR. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Indian cinema after The Sky Is Pink (2019). She plays Mandakini, while Mahesh Babu stars as Rudra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the antagonist Kumbha.
The film is scheduled for a Sankranti 2027 theatrical release.

Priyanka’s upcoming work

On the international front, Priyanka has several prominent projects lined up. She will reprise her role in the Russo Brothers’ spy-action series Citadel 2 and will also be seen in Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. The film is currently awaiting a final release date.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Embed widget