Priyanka Chopra's 'Humari Daadiyon Ne Accha Sikhaya Hai' Moment From Golden Globes BTS Wins The Internet

Priyanka Chopra shares candid behind-the-scenes moments with Nick Jonas from the 2026 Golden Globes. Her ‘Humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai’ line wins hearts online.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:15 AM (IST)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance together at the Golden Globe Awards 2026, drawing attention not just for their red-carpet glamour but also for their easy camaraderie. While Priyanka took on presenting duties at the ceremony, it was her candid behind-the-scenes glimpse from the evening that truly connected with fans online.

After the awards night, Priyanka shared a video on Instagram offering a peek into the moments leading up to the event—capturing nerves, humour, and quiet joy as she prepared for one of Hollywood’s biggest evenings alongside her husband.

Inside Priyanka and Nick’s Golden Globes Date Night

The video opens with Priyanka and Nick travelling together to the venue where they stayed ahead of the ceremony. In a relaxed, playful moment, the couple are seen fiddling with the lights inside their vehicle before Priyanka addresses the camera.

“I love doing these kinds of events with Nick. Together, we just have so much fun. So I’m really looking forward to date night with my husband,” she says, setting the tone for the evening.

The clip continues with snippets of Priyanka interacting with her team before turning in for the night. The following morning, as preparations for the ceremony began, she humorously reflected on stepping back into the spotlight, saying, “Making a sports joke on the stage today. I really have to make my peace with that.”

While getting her hair styled, she laughed about the sudden transition from a quiet holiday break to the buzz of awards season. “From Christmas till yesterday, I met no one and then screech… the Globes,” she added.

A Relatable Moment That Struck a Chord

As Priyanka and Nick were about to head out for the ceremony, the actor was seen wiping her watering eyes on camera. “My eye will not stop watering. But I think it’s going to be good,” she said, moments before stepping out.

Dressed in a dark blue strapless gown, Priyanka then pulled out a tissue tucked into her outfit and joked, “I’ve my trusted tissue. Humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai (Our grandmother taught us well).”

The line quickly resonated with fans, many of whom praised the cultural reference and her down-to-earth humour. Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned it, “What you didn’t see. @goldenglobes.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Fans Shower Love on the ‘Desi Girl’ Touch

The comment section soon filled with reactions. “Love the daadi comment,” one fan wrote, while another added, “‘Our grandmother taught me well’ has my heart.” Others called out the familiar cultural nod, with comments like, “Oh! The Hindi tadka (Hindi fun) at the end,” and “Desi girl to desi idea hoga hi (She’s an Indian, she will have an Indian idea).”

At the ceremony, Priyanka went on to present the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa, marking another highlight of the evening.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra BTS Video Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Golden Globes 2026
