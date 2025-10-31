Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Turns Director, Captures Mom In Candid Video

Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Turns Director, Captures Mom In Candid Video

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an adorable video of her little daughter Malti Marie recording the actress in her leisure time.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an adorable video of her little daughter Malti Marie recording the actress in her leisure time.

In the video shared by Priyanka, fans can hear Malti Marie, in her gibberish language, telling Priyanka that she is recording her, with an expectation of her mommy to say something on camera Priyanka, giving in to her daughter's wish, is heard saying, “Hi! How are you?!” to her fans watching the video.

The actress captioned the video as, “Is our daughter a director?! “Take a video and say something, sayyy,” and tagged husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka is seen in her comfy white homewear and lazing around in her cosy bed in the video.

The actress who is in Geneva, Switzerland, has been sharing a lot of videos shot straight from the flight, mid-air. The actress, along with the Jonas family and daughter Malti Marie, was in Florida recently accompanying her husband Nick Jonas on his music tour.

Straight from the concert, Chopra had thrown in a treat to her fans with adorable photos and videos of herself, the Jonas family and Malti Marie.

The actor shared a compilation of photos and videos on her social media account with the caption, “On tour with Daddy is always a good time with an evil eye and smiley emoticon. In a clip, Priyanka is seen dancing with Malti in her arms, swaying along to the Jonas Brothers music as the little girl is seen caressing her mother and playing with her hair.

In another video shared by Chopra, the entire set of audience who were seen attending the Jonas brothers’ concert was seen singing the happy birthday song for Kevin Jonas’ daughter Valentina. The little girl who was seen standing on the stage was seen getting extremely shy and happy to see thousands of audience members singing the birthday song for her.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report
JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report
News
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
India
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle': PM Modi At Arya Mahasammelan
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle: PM Modi
India
'India Undergoing A Phase Of Change, No Need To Fear': Ajit Doval On Coups In Neighbouring Countries
'India Undergoing A Phase Of Change, No Need To Fear': Ajit Doval On Coups In Neighbouring Countries
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget