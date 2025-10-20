Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Looks Too Cute In Yellow Lehenga At Diwali Party, Fans Notice Her Tiny Tattoo

Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Looks Too Cute In Yellow Lehenga At Diwali Party, Fans Notice Her Tiny Tattoo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a Diwali party in the US, sharing a photo of her daughter Malti Marie in a festive yellow outfit with a cute tattoo.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a heartwarming peek into her family’s festive celebrations as she hosted a Diwali party at her home in the US. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Priyanka shared an adorable photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, offering a glimpse of the toddler’s sweet little tattoo and festive mood.

Malti Steals the Spotlight at Her Diwali Party

In the photo, Malti Marie is seen dressed in a yellow top and matching skirt, her hair tied into pigtails as she stands with her back to the camera. She holds a toy in one hand, completely engrossed in play. A tiny tattoo on her arm added an extra dose of cuteness to the moment.

Beside her, a few of Malti’s little friends — dressed in vibrant ethnic outfits — joined the fun. The room was beautifully adorned with flower garlands and festive decor, setting the perfect Diwali vibe.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram Story, “Malti’s Diwali party was lit.... 🔥🪔”

A person, seemingly Priyanka herself, could also be seen standing nearby, dressed elegantly in a white traditional outfit.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka’s Festive Travels Across the Globe

Ahead of Diwali, Priyanka had a busy schedule, travelling across cities to attend various events. She first celebrated at a Diwali bash in New York, then flew to Delhi to mark the birthday of her best friend Tamanna Dutt. Later, she headed to London for another Diwali celebration before finally returning to the US to spend the festival with her family.

A Look at Priyanka’s Family Life

Priyanka married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan, which included both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, and since then, Priyanka has often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey on social media.

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Up next, she will reprise her role in the second season of the web series Citadel.

The actor is also set to headline The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and will feature in SS Rajamouli’s next global project, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, opposite Mahesh Babu.

 

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Diwali 2025 Malti
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
Election 2025
RJD Releases List Of 143 Candidates For Bihar Elections Amid Mahagathbandhan Rift
RJD Releases List Of 143 Candidates For Bihar Elections Amid Mahagathbandhan Rift
World
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Advertisement

Videos

Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Puja At Ram Mandir, Distributes Gifts In Malin Basti On Diwali
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget