Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a heartwarming peek into her family’s festive celebrations as she hosted a Diwali party at her home in the US. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Priyanka shared an adorable photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, offering a glimpse of the toddler’s sweet little tattoo and festive mood.

Malti Steals the Spotlight at Her Diwali Party

In the photo, Malti Marie is seen dressed in a yellow top and matching skirt, her hair tied into pigtails as she stands with her back to the camera. She holds a toy in one hand, completely engrossed in play. A tiny tattoo on her arm added an extra dose of cuteness to the moment.

Beside her, a few of Malti’s little friends — dressed in vibrant ethnic outfits — joined the fun. The room was beautifully adorned with flower garlands and festive decor, setting the perfect Diwali vibe.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram Story, “Malti’s Diwali party was lit.... 🔥🪔”

A person, seemingly Priyanka herself, could also be seen standing nearby, dressed elegantly in a white traditional outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka’s Festive Travels Across the Globe

Ahead of Diwali, Priyanka had a busy schedule, travelling across cities to attend various events. She first celebrated at a Diwali bash in New York, then flew to Delhi to mark the birthday of her best friend Tamanna Dutt. Later, she headed to London for another Diwali celebration before finally returning to the US to spend the festival with her family.

A Look at Priyanka’s Family Life

Priyanka married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan, which included both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, and since then, Priyanka has often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey on social media.

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Up next, she will reprise her role in the second season of the web series Citadel.

The actor is also set to headline The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and will feature in SS Rajamouli’s next global project, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, opposite Mahesh Babu.