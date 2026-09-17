Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra wished husband Nick Jonas a happy birthday.

The post featured unseen moments, including daughter Malti.

Malti Marie jammed to Rihanna alongside her father Nick.

Priyanka's note praised Nick, calling him a dream-maker.

Nick Jonas turned 34 on September 16, and Priyanka Chopra marked his birthday with a heartwarming post featuring some unseen moments from their life together. The post also included an adorable video of their daughter Malti Marie jamming with her father to a Rihanna song. Priyanka also shared a sweet note for Nick, calling him the man who “makes all their dreams come true” every day.

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas

Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her husband of over seven years. She shared a series of photos and videos featuring Nick and their daughter Malti, with the caption, “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on.”

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The first photo shows Priyanka planting a kiss on Nick’s cheek as he poses in a cap that reads, “Sorry we are golfing.” The next picture features a scenic location that appears to hold special memories for the couple. She then shared glimpses of Nick at a restaurant and later on his tour bus.

The last slide, however, turned out to be the sweetest part of the birthday post. Despite Priyanka asking everyone to turn the sound on in the caption, no one could have expected the adorable father-daughter jam session that followed. Nick can be seen playing the piano as Malti sings along to Rihanna’s hit song Diamonds. She can also be seen happily thumping her feet as she enjoys the moment with her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Relationship

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first connected through social media in 2016, after Nick reached out to her saying that mutual friends had suggested they meet. Nick has also revealed that he first noticed Priyanka after seeing her billboard for Quantico. “I was first introduced to Priyanka by seeing her billboard of her show Quantico. I was like wow, she is stunning. That’s what I thought,” he said.

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The two met in person in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and later attended the Met Gala together as each other’s date. Their relationship soon turned serious, and after dating for around two months, Nick proposed to Priyanka in July 2018. The couple got married in December that year in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In 2022, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.





