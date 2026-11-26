Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood stars honoured 26/11 heroes, victims on eighteenth anniversary.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to remember the innocent lives lost and honour the bravehearts who fought back during the 2008 tragedy. Currently based in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, the actress paid her respects to the martyrs and victims.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a serene photograph of a clear sky accompanied by a brief yet deeply emotional tribute, joining several other Bollywood celebrities in saluting the courage and sacrifice of Mumbai’s heroes.

Priyanka Chopra’s Tribute

Despite being miles away from home, Priyanka made sure to pause and acknowledge one of the darkest chapters in Mumbai’s history. She wrote, “Remembering the lives lost and the heroes who gave everything on 26/11. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks.” Her post struck an emotional chord with followers across the globe, adding to the outpouring of remembrance across social media as India marked 18 years since the 2008 attacks.





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Bhumi Pednekar's Tribute

While Priyanka shared her tribute online, actress Bhumi Pednekar attended a ceremony at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Organised by the Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana, the event honoured the martyrs, security personnel, and innocent civilians who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Bhumi paid her respects with folded hands, offering floral garlands and flower petals at the memorial. Later, sharing photographs and a reflective note on Instagram, she saluted the Mumbai Police, security forces, and first responders, asserting that their "bravery and courage would never be forgotten".

Emphasising that the 26/11 attacks were an assault not just on Mumbai but on the entire country, she added a message of hope: “And we will fill the world with so much love that there will be no place for hatred. There will be no space for terrorism in the world.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Call For Peace Over Fear

Earlier this week, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also paid an emotional tribute to the victims and security personnel during the Global Peace Honours event in Mumbai on November 21. Remembering those who lost their lives in both the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Pahalgam terror attack, the actor saluted the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the nation.

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During his address, he urged people to choose "dialogue instead of violence" and "trust instead of fear".