Priyanka Chopra Reacts As ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi’ From Barsaat Goes Viral On Social Media

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Reacts As ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi’ From Barsaat Goes Viral On Social Media

Priyanka Chopra reacts as her debut film Barsaat’s song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi goes viral on social media. The actor shares her amused response to the trending reels.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

Old Bollywood tracks continue to enjoy renewed popularity in the age of Instagram reels, often resurfacing as viral trends decades after their release. The latest song to join this list is Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi from the 2005 film Barsaat. The romantic track, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu, has suddenly taken over social media feeds, with creators across platforms recreating the song in playful and nostalgic reels. Priyanka Chopra has now reacted to the song’s unexpected resurgence, sharing her amusement over its viral moment.

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To The Viral Trend

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to acknowledge the growing trend. The actor reshared several reels that featured Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi, clearly enjoying the song’s comeback among younger audiences. Alongside one of the videos, Priyanka wrote, “Barsaat is the new trend? Seems like it,” while tagging her former co-stars Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol.

In another story, Priyanka shared a clip from the original song sequence featuring her and Bipasha, accompanied by text highlighting how the track has taken over social media. Reacting with humour to the trend, she added, “Lol… babies,” once again tagging Bipasha Basu, indicating her delight at seeing the song rediscovered by a new generation.

 

About Barsaat And The Song’s Legacy

Directed by Suneel Darshan, Barsaat starred Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The romantic drama was loosely inspired by the 2002 Hollywood film Sweet Home Alabama. The film holds particular significance as it marked Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood debut and went on to perform well at the box office.

Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi emerged as one of the film’s most memorable tracks and continues to evoke nostalgia among fans. Its sudden popularity on social media once again highlights how classic Bollywood music continues to resonate across generations.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff. The action thriller, directed by Frank E. Flowers, also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The film is slated to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

In addition, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project Varanasi. The action-adventure film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is currently under production. The filmmaker has previously revealed that Mahesh Babu will appear in a Lord Rama-inspired avatar in one of the sequences, with hints of a time-travel element. The film is scheduled for release in 2027.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Bipasha Basu Bobby Deol Priyanka Chopra Barsaat Song Viral Barsaat Movie
