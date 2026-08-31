Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Vibe At Backstreet Boys Concert With Jonas Brothers: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attended Backstreet Boys concert.

The couple twinned in white, enjoying singing and dancing.

Joe Jonas, Tatiana Gabrielle, Kevin Jonas also joined.

Viral videos captured them enjoying popular Backstreet Boys hits.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in white as they attended a Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere on August 29. The couple was seen singing, dancing, vibing and enjoying the show alongside Joe Jonas, Tatiana Gabrielle and Kevin Jonas.

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Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoy Backstreet Boys Concert

Viral videos from the evening show Priyanka and Nick soaking up the atmosphere from a balcony at the venue. The two appeared completely caught up in the music, dancing together and singing along with the crowd as the Backstreet Boys performed some of their best-known tracks, including ‘I Want It That Way’.

The couples turned the concert into a relaxed night out, with Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabrielle joining Priyanka and Nick. Kevin Jonas was also spotted with the group as the Jonas family enjoyed the performance together.

ENCONTRO DE BOYBANDS ❤️‍🔥



Jonas Brothers em Las Vegas ontem (29) assistindo ao show dos Backstreet Boys, ao lado de Priyanka Chopra e Tatiana Gabriela!



Será que foi só coincidência ou podemos começar a teorizar? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6PhfDhNjDg — Jonas Fans Brasil (@jonasfansbr) August 30, 2026

Jonas Brothers watching Backstreet Boys in Vegas last night!

📸: itsrebeckerish pic.twitter.com/ry8bJoubsC — The Jonas Hub (@TheJonasHub) August 30, 2026

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin In White

The couple kept their concert looks coordinated. Priyanka looked elegant in a white halter-neck dress, while Nick opted for a white T-shirt layered with a matching shirt and black jeans.

Tatiana, meanwhile, chose an oversized white shirt with black trousers. The women were seen dancing and singing along as the Backstreet Boys delivered their much-loved hits.

more of Jonas Brothers seeing Backstreet Boys last night! pic.twitter.com/ImgMCe4vaQ — The Jonas Hub (@TheJonasHub) August 30, 2026

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Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

The concert outing comes as Priyanka continues to juggle her international acting career and work as a producer.

On the Indian film front, she is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for release in April 2027 and will mark Priyanka’s Telugu cinema debut.

Priyanka is also returning as Nadia Sinh in the second season of Prime Video’s Citadel. She will additionally star opposite Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, directed by Nimrod Antal.