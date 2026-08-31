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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Vibe At Backstreet Boys Concert With Jonas Brothers: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Vibe At Backstreet Boys Concert With Jonas Brothers: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a nostalgic night at the Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas, joined by Joe Jonas, Tatiana Gabrielle and Kevin Jonas.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attended Backstreet Boys concert.
  • The couple twinned in white, enjoying singing and dancing.
  • Joe Jonas, Tatiana Gabrielle, Kevin Jonas also joined.
  • Viral videos captured them enjoying popular Backstreet Boys hits.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in white as they attended a Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere on August 29. The couple was seen singing, dancing, vibing and enjoying the show alongside Joe Jonas, Tatiana Gabrielle and Kevin Jonas.

ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala Urges Global Support For Nepal After Devastating Flash Floods

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoy Backstreet Boys Concert

Viral videos from the evening show Priyanka and Nick soaking up the atmosphere from a balcony at the venue. The two appeared completely caught up in the music, dancing together and singing along with the crowd as the Backstreet Boys performed some of their best-known tracks, including ‘I Want It That Way’.

The couples turned the concert into a relaxed night out, with Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabrielle joining Priyanka and Nick. Kevin Jonas was also spotted with the group as the Jonas family enjoyed the performance together.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin In White

The couple kept their concert looks coordinated. Priyanka looked elegant in a white halter-neck dress, while Nick opted for a white T-shirt layered with a matching shirt and black jeans.

Tatiana, meanwhile, chose an oversized white shirt with black trousers. The women were seen dancing and singing along as the Backstreet Boys delivered their much-loved hits.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss 18' Fame Rajat Dalal Rams Thar Into Car, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

The concert outing comes as Priyanka continues to juggle her international acting career and work as a producer.

On the Indian film front, she is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for release in April 2027 and will mark Priyanka’s Telugu cinema debut.

Priyanka is also returning as Nadia Sinh in the second season of Prime Video’s Citadel. She will additionally star opposite Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, directed by Nimrod Antal.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What concert did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended a Backstreet Boys concert. It took place at the Sphere on August 29.

Who else joined Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the concert?

Joe Jonas, Tatiana Gabrielle, and Kevin Jonas joined them. The Jonas family enjoyed the performance together.

What did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wear to the concert?

They twinned in white. Priyanka wore a white halter-neck dress, and Nick chose a white T-shirt with a matching shirt and black jeans.

What did Priyanka and Nick do during the concert?

They were seen singing, dancing, and vibing to the music. Viral videos showed them completely caught up in the atmosphere.

What are Priyanka Chopra's upcoming acting projects?

She will star in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, return for Citadel Season 2, and appear in Bluefly. Varanasi will mark her Telugu cinema debut.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Nick Jonas Joe Jonas Kevin Jonas Priyanka Chopra Backstreet Boys Backstreet Boys Concert United States News Tatiana Gabrielle
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