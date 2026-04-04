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Priyanka Chopra has shown support for Raghav Chadha after he was replaced as the Deputy Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha by Ashok Mittal, MP and the founder of Lovely Professional University (LPU). The change came after the party submitted a letter to the Rajya Sabha secretariat announcing Chadha’s removal and Mittal’s appointment to the position. Soon after the development, Chadha took to social media to question the decision. He also suggested that these measures might “silence” him in the Upper House; he would not be “defeated”. Now, Priyanka Chopra has responded to one of Chadha’s videos. She also liked his viral “evil eye” video, which he posted hours after his demotion in Parliament. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra also backed her husband Chadha online.

Priyanka Chopra Supports Raghav Chadha

Chadha shared yet another video on Instagram, titled “My Two Minutes,” with an Indian flag emoji in the caption. The video features a montage of several issues he has raised in Parliament across different sessions. These include joint tax filing, improvements in banking infrastructure, the water crisis in Punjab, the duopoly of airline companies, the widening gap between education and employment, the idea of “One Nation, One Medical Treatment,” and wage indexation. He also reiterated his demand that freedom fighter Bhagat Singh be awarded the Bharat Ratna.

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Posted just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 9.8 million views. Priyanka Chopra commented on this very video with heart-eyes, applause, and clapping emojis - signalling her support for Chadha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Raghav Chadha Invokes Dhurandhar 2 Dialogue





Raghav Chadha shared yet another video on Instagram in which he invoked a dialogue from Dhurandhar 2: “Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon.” The video was posted with the caption: “I didn’t want to speak, but if I stayed silent, the lie repeated again and again would start to seem like the truth. Three allegations. Zero truth.”

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In the video, Chadha addressed three accusations that he claims were made against him. The first allegation, he said, was that he never joins the Opposition whenever they stage a walkout in Parliament. Chadha dismissed the claim as completely false and challenged the party to cite even a single instance where he had refused to participate in such a walkout.

The second allegation, according to him, was that he declined to sign a petition against the Chief Election Commissioner. Chadha also rejected this charge, stating that it was untrue. He also added that nobody, either officially or unofficially, asked him to sign on the motion.

The third claim, he said, was that he avoids raising serious issues in Parliament out of fear and instead brings up trivial matters. Chadha said his role in Parliament is to highlight issues concerning the public, not to create unnecessary disruption or chaos in the House.