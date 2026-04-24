Priyanka Chopra Jonas will receive the prestigious Global Vanguard Honor. This award recognizes her significant contributions and cultural impact.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Be Honoured For Bridging East And West At Gold Gala 2026
Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas receives the Global Vanguard Honor at Gold House Gold Gala 2026 on May 9 in LA, celebrating her 25-year career bridging cinema worlds.
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas to receive Global Vanguard Honor.
- Gold House Gold Gala 2026 honors Asian Pacific excellence.
- Gala celebrates cultural icons like Jet Li, Simu Liu.
- Event theme: 'A New Gold World' promoting shared progress.
Hollywood's desi diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to shine bright at the Gold House Gold Gala 2026. The global superstar will bag the prestigious Global Vanguard Honor alongside big names like Charles Melton, Jet Li, and Simu Liu. Happening on May 9 at The Music Center in LA, this glitzy night promises star power, unity, and celebration of cultural icons. Get ready for red carpet glamour and inspiring stories.
Priyanka Jonas To Receive Global Vanguard Honor
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood sensation, will receive the Global Vanguard Honor at the fifth annual Gold House Gold Gala 2026. The event, taking place on May 9 at The Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, honors Asian Pacific excellence while expanding into a global platform for cultural impact.
Now a major celebration in its fifth year, the Gold Gala draws over 650 leaders from entertainment, business, tech, fashion, sports, and more. This year's theme, “A New Gold World,” focuses on building shared progress amid global divisions, as per organizers. It spotlights the Gold 100 List, recognizing top influencers driving unity and opportunity.
Priyanka's award celebrates her 25-year career bridging Hindi cinema and Hollywood. From acclaimed films to her production company Purple Pebble Pictures, she champions emerging talent and underrepresented voices, earning spots on TIME 100 and Forbes’ Most Powerful Women lists. She joins honorees like EJAE, Charles Melton, Jet Li, Simu Liu, and Eileen Gu for their storytelling and cultural contributions.
ALSO READ | WATCH: Usha Uthup Drops Enrique Iglesias ‘Bailamos’ 12 Years After Viral 'Skyfall' Rendition
Other Stars At The Event
The night will feature Gold 100 stars such as Theresia Gouw (business), HUMAN MADE (fashion), Tejasvi Manoj (tech), Jen Lee (social impact), and Brett Bolton (gaming) sharing their visions onstage, as announced on Gold House's Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ | 'Haven't Seen A House Like This In Lokhandwala': Farah Khan Stunned by Shekhar Suman’s Victorian-Style Mumbai Home
Gold House describes the gala as "a call to build shared abundance in an era defined by division." Past events honored stars like Simu Liu and Mindy Kaling, evolving from a community milestone to a worldwide convening. Fans are buzzing about Priyanka's milestone, with the Instagram post amplifying excitement. This honor cements her legacy as a trailblazer connecting Eastern and Western worlds through cinema and impact.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What honor will Priyanka Chopra Jonas receive at the Gold House Gold Gala 2026?
When and where is the Gold House Gold Gala 2026 taking place?
The gala is happening on May 9th at The Music Center in downtown Los Angeles. It's a significant event celebrating Asian Pacific excellence.
Who else is being honored at the Gold House Gold Gala 2026?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be honored alongside notable figures like Charles Melton, Jet Li, Simu Liu, and Eileen Gu. They are all recognized for their cultural contributions.
What is the theme for this year's Gold House Gold Gala?
The theme for the 2026 gala is 'A New Gold World'. It aims to foster shared progress and unity amidst global divisions.