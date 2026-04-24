Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Be Honoured For Bridging East And West At Gold Gala 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra Jonas to receive Global Vanguard Honor.

Gold House Gold Gala 2026 honors Asian Pacific excellence.

Gala celebrates cultural icons like Jet Li, Simu Liu.

Event theme: 'A New Gold World' promoting shared progress.

Hollywood's desi diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to shine bright at the Gold House Gold Gala 2026. The global superstar will bag the prestigious Global Vanguard Honor alongside big names like Charles Melton, Jet Li, and Simu Liu. Happening on May 9 at The Music Center in LA, this glitzy night promises star power, unity, and celebration of cultural icons. Get ready for red carpet glamour and inspiring stories.

Priyanka Jonas To Receive Global Vanguard Honor

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood sensation, will receive the Global Vanguard Honor at the fifth annual Gold House Gold Gala 2026. The event, taking place on May 9 at The Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, honors Asian Pacific excellence while expanding into a global platform for cultural impact.

Now a major celebration in its fifth year, the Gold Gala draws over 650 leaders from entertainment, business, tech, fashion, sports, and more. This year's theme, “A New Gold World,” focuses on building shared progress amid global divisions, as per organizers. It spotlights the Gold 100 List, recognizing top influencers driving unity and opportunity.

Priyanka's award celebrates her 25-year career bridging Hindi cinema and Hollywood. From acclaimed films to her production company Purple Pebble Pictures, she champions emerging talent and underrepresented voices, earning spots on TIME 100 and Forbes’ Most Powerful Women lists. She joins honorees like EJAE, Charles Melton, Jet Li, Simu Liu, and Eileen Gu for their storytelling and cultural contributions.

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Other Stars At The Event

The night will feature Gold 100 stars such as Theresia Gouw (business), HUMAN MADE (fashion), Tejasvi Manoj (tech), Jen Lee (social impact), and Brett Bolton (gaming) sharing their visions onstage, as announced on Gold House's Instagram.

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Gold House describes the gala as "a call to build shared abundance in an era defined by division." Past events honored stars like Simu Liu and Mindy Kaling, evolving from a community milestone to a worldwide convening. Fans are buzzing about Priyanka's milestone, with the Instagram post amplifying excitement. This honor cements her legacy as a trailblazer connecting Eastern and Western worlds through cinema and impact.