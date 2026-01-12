Priyanka Chopra Jonas & BLACKPINK’s Lisa Light Up The Golden Globes Stage Together

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The 83rd Golden Globe Awards delivered one of its most buzzed-about moments when Priyanka Chopra Jonas and BLACKPINK member Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) appeared together on stage as presenters, drawing thunderous applause even before they spoke. The rare crossover between Bollywood and K-pop icons underscored the increasingly global nature of Hollywood’s biggest award nights and quickly became a talking point across social media.

Held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the ceremony saw the two stars present the award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama. Their appearance was met with loud cheers, reflecting the massive fan bases both bring from different corners of the world.

A warm reception and a witty introduction

As the duo walked onto the stage hand in hand, smiling and visibly enjoying the moment, host Nikki Glaser set the tone with a sharp quip. “One was in The White Lotus, and one wed the white Nick Jonas,” she said, prompting laughter from the audience. Priyanka and Lisa responded with smiles, clearly taking the joke in stride.

While Priyanka has previously taken on presenter duties at the Golden Globes — most notably in 2017 — this marked a milestone moment for Lisa. The BLACKPINK star recently stepped into acting with her debut in HBO’s The White Lotus during its 2025 season, making her Golden Globes appearance particularly significant.

Honouring performances and announcing the winner

On stage, the pair acknowledged the strength of the category, which featured nominees Sterling K. Brown, Diego Luna, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo and Adam Scott. The award ultimately went to Noah Wyle for his performance in the medical drama The Pitt. Wyle accepted the trophy from Priyanka following the announcement.

The Pitt, which premiered in January 2025, has quickly established itself as an awards-season favourite. The series has already claimed five trophies at the Emmy Awards, and Wyle also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Red carpet glamour and viral moments

Earlier in the evening, Priyanka made headlines on the red carpet alongside husband Nick Jonas. She wore a custom Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, complemented by statement Bvlgari jewellery. One moment that resonated widely online showed Nick adjusting Priyanka’s hair moments before photographers captured the couple, a candid gesture that soon went viral.

Backstage, Priyanka and Lisa were also seen sharing light-hearted moments, laughing and chatting ahead of their on-stage appearance. Their easy camaraderie added to the charm of the evening and reinforced the celebratory mood.

With her role as a presenter and her red-carpet presence, Priyanka ensured a strong Indian footprint at the Globes. Her shared moment with Lisa further highlighted how international stars are reshaping Hollywood’s award ceremonies into truly global events.