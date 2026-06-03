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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Honours Marilyn Monroe On 100th Birth Anniversary With Heartfelt Social Media Post

Priyanka Chopra Honours Marilyn Monroe On 100th Birth Anniversary With Heartfelt Social Media Post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid a special tribute to Marilyn Monroe on what would have been the Hollywood icon's 100th birth anniversary.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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  • Chopra is currently filming SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' for a 2027 release.

Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a moment on June 2 to remember one of the most iconic women in cinema history. The actress shared a tribute on her social media account for Marilyn Monroe, who would have turned 100 years old this year. Priyanka posted a striking photograph of Monroe dressed in a gorgeous red outfit and accompanied it with a warm note that quickly made rounds on the Internet, reminding fans across the world just how timeless Monroe's legacy truly is.

Priyanka Chopra's Tribute To Marilyn Monroe

Sharing the post with her followers, Priyanka wrote, "Happy heavenly birthday, Marilyn Monroe. She would have been 100 today," adding several red heart emojis to the message. The post resonated with fans globally and showed that Monroe's charm and persona continue to transcend generations and borders, even decades after her passing.

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Who Was Marilyn Monroe?

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, Marilyn Monroe went on to become one of the most celebrated and recognised figures in the history of Western cinema. She made her breakthrough with the 1953 film Niagara and went on to rule the 1950s box office with beloved classics like The Seven Year Itch and Some Like It Hot. Monroe passed away in 1962 at the age of 36, but her impact on Hollywood glamour and on-screen sensuality remains unmatched to this day.

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What Is Priyanka Chopra Up To?

On the work front, Priyanka is currently filming Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is one of the most anticipated productions in Indian cinema right now. It is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who else stars in the film Priyanka Chopra is currently filming?

The film Varanasi also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Marilyn Monroe Priyanka Chopra Marilyn Monroe Birthday Marilyn Monroe 100th Birthday
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