Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malti Marie recited the Gayatri Mantra in a recent video.

Instagram post also shared family beach moments and film glimpses.

Priyanka announced new Hollywood film and Rajamouli's Varanasi project.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas left fans smiling with her latest Instagram post, which featured several photos of her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. However, what caught the Internet’s attention was Malti reciting the Gayatri Mantra.

Malti Marie Jonas Recites Gayatri Mantra

In the adorable video, Malti is seen sitting on her mother’s lap in front of what appears to be a temple at their home. Looking out of the window, she begins chanting “Om Bhur Bhuvaḥ Svaḥ” and continues reciting the prayer in her sweet voice. Priyanka is heard praising her at the end of the video, calling it “beautiful”.

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The Dostana actress also shared several other glimpses from her recent time away. One photo shows her posing with Malti, while another captures the mother-daughter duo enjoying the beach, where Malti is seen drawing and making sand art. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also features in one of the pictures, relaxing by the sea. A few other photographs appear to be from a film set.

The carousel ends with an adorable sand-art creation featuring the family's initials, “NMP”, enclosed within a heart.

Priyanka captioned the post, “Lately... In the thick of it.. but in a dream location. Sound on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Social Media In Awe

The internet, as expected, is swooning over the adorable video. One person wrote, “She does it all.”

“That voice, MM,” added another.

A third posted, “The prayer in accent be blessed MM. Mommy is raising you beautifully.”

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Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Project

Priyanka recently announced a new Hollywood film, in which she will share screen space with Russell Crowe. According to the synopsis she shared, the film is set in the Congo and follows a grieving United Nations translator who is drawn into a covert mission to recover a mysterious aircraft that crashed in the region.

She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in a dual role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated for a 2027 release.