Malti Marie Jonas was featured in an adorable video reciting the Gayatri Mantra while sitting on her mother's lap. Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised her at the end, calling it
Priyanka Chopra Gives Fans A Peek At Daughter Malti Reciting Gayatri Mantra | WATCH
Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, is winning hearts online after the actress shared a video of her reciting the Gayatri Mantra.
- Malti Marie recited the Gayatri Mantra in a recent video.
- Instagram post also shared family beach moments and film glimpses.
- Priyanka announced new Hollywood film and Rajamouli's Varanasi project.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas left fans smiling with her latest Instagram post, which featured several photos of her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. However, what caught the Internet’s attention was Malti reciting the Gayatri Mantra.
Malti Marie Jonas Recites Gayatri Mantra
In the adorable video, Malti is seen sitting on her mother’s lap in front of what appears to be a temple at their home. Looking out of the window, she begins chanting “Om Bhur Bhuvaḥ Svaḥ” and continues reciting the prayer in her sweet voice. Priyanka is heard praising her at the end of the video, calling it “beautiful”.
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The Dostana actress also shared several other glimpses from her recent time away. One photo shows her posing with Malti, while another captures the mother-daughter duo enjoying the beach, where Malti is seen drawing and making sand art. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, also features in one of the pictures, relaxing by the sea. A few other photographs appear to be from a film set.
The carousel ends with an adorable sand-art creation featuring the family's initials, “NMP”, enclosed within a heart.
Priyanka captioned the post, “Lately... In the thick of it.. but in a dream location. Sound on.”
View this post on Instagram
Social Media In Awe
The internet, as expected, is swooning over the adorable video. One person wrote, “She does it all.”
“That voice, MM,” added another.
A third posted, “The prayer in accent be blessed MM. Mommy is raising you beautifully.”
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Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Project
Priyanka recently announced a new Hollywood film, in which she will share screen space with Russell Crowe. According to the synopsis she shared, the film is set in the Congo and follows a grieving United Nations translator who is drawn into a covert mission to recover a mysterious aircraft that crashed in the region.
She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in a dual role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is slated for a 2027 release.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Malti Marie Jonas do that caught the Internet's attention?
Where was Malti Marie Jonas when she recited the Gayatri Mantra?
Malti was sitting on her mother's lap in front of what appeared to be a temple at their home. She was captured looking out of a window.
What other moments did Priyanka Chopra Jonas share in her Instagram post?
Priyanka shared photos of Malti making sand art at the beach, her mother Madhu Chopra relaxing, and some pictures from a film set. The post ended with sand art featuring the initials
What are Priyanka Chopra Jonas's upcoming film projects?
She has announced a new Hollywood film with Russell Crowe, set in Congo. Priyanka will also appear in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, which is slated for a 2027 release.