Priyanka Chopra Gives A Shout-Out To Mahesh Babu While Exploring The Streets Of Hyderabad

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Gives A Shout-Out To Mahesh Babu While Exploring The Streets Of Hyderabad

Priyanka Chopra lands in Hyderabad to join Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli for their upcoming epic SSMB29. Rajamouli teases a grand November 2025 reveal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After wrapping up her festive celebrations with family, global star Priyanka Chopra has switched back to work mode. The actress has now landed in Hyderabad to begin work on her much-anticipated project with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu — the film tentatively titled SSMB29.

Priyanka Shares Glimpses from Hyderabad Trip

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka offered her fans a sneak peek into the bustling streets of Hyderabad. In the clip, she tagged her co-star Mahesh Babu, sparking excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates about the film.

Before that, the Citadel star shared a photo from her flight with the caption, "And we're off again...destination exciting (sic)." She followed it up with a short video capturing her plane’s landing at the Hyderabad airport, officially marking the beginning of her new professional journey.

Rajamouli Teases Grand Reveal for ‘SSMB29’

In August, while celebrating Mahesh Babu’s birthday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli teased that the team was crafting something extraordinary for the film’s reveal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the RRR director wrote, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice (sic)."

He continued, "We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience," the filmmaker added.

A Fresh On-Screen Pairing for Fans

The upcoming project marks the first-ever collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. Industry buzz suggests that Mahesh will perform all his own stunts in the film, promising an action-packed cinematic experience. With Rajamouli’s direction and this star pairing, SSMB29 is already one of the most awaited releases in Indian cinema.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Indian Cinema Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli SSMB29 Telugu Film News
