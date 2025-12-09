Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Beams With Joy As Daughter Malti Marie Gifts Her A Sweet Little Something

Priyanka Chopra Beams With Joy As Daughter Malti Marie Gifts Her A Sweet Little Something

Priyanka Chopra shares a sweet drawing by daughter Malti Marie on Instagram. The actress also opens up about shooting SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Mahesh Babu.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global star Priyanka Chopra is also a proud mom to her 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The desi mom received an extremely special gift from her little bundle of joy, which she cannot help but flaunt.

Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted the photo of an adorable drawing by Malti of her and her mother. Uploading the sweet drawing on social media, the 'Barfi' actress wrote, "Mama holding me", followed by teary-eyed, crying, and red heart emojis.

On the professional front, PeeCee is presently occupied with SS Rajamouli's "Varanasi", alongside Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu.

In November, Priyanka revealed that during the shoot of the much-anticipated drama, Malti visited her on the sets in Hyderabad.

During an #AskPCJ session on X (Formerly known as Twitter), a user asked her, “Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #GlobeTrotter set?”

Replying to this, Priyanka revealed, “My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad, and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli’s farm and met a calf. Her favourite memory", tagging Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka ended up winning countless hearts during the grand title and teaser reveal event for "Varanasi" in Hyderabad.

Spilling her excitement about working with Tollywood heartthrobs Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and renowned director SS Rajamouli, Priyanka called it 'a privilege'.

She dropped a string of photos with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj on her IG and wrote, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege (sic)."

"Promoting our movie with the international media, alongside the cast and Rajamouli Sir, almost a year ahead of its release has been incredibly exhilarating. Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations. Jai Shri Ram. #Varanasi", Peecee added.

--IANS

pm/

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Instagram Malti Marie SS Rajamouli Varanasi Priyanka Varanasi Movie
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
World
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
News
‘Let's Debate On Nehru & Close The Chapter’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Let's Debate On Nehru & Close The Chapter’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget