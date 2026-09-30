Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehzad called Priyanka a 'gold digger' during a show argument.

Priyanka, offended, responded by calling Shehzad a 'man-child'.

Deeply upset, Priyanka later threatened to slap Shehzad for his comment.

This follows Shehzad's recent physical altercation with Siwet Tomar.

Rise & Fall 2 has witnessed another heated exchange involving Shehzad Poonawalla, this time with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The dispute began after Shehzad referred to Priyanka as a ‘gold digger’ during a conversation inside the show. Priyanka later told Swara Bhasker that the remark had stayed on her mind and warned that she would slap Shehzad. The clash comes shortly after Shehzad was involved in a physical altercation with Siwet Tomar, who was subsequently removed from the competition. Priyanka also called Shehzad a “man-child” during their argument, while he defended his comment by suggesting that the term ‘gold digger’ was commonly understood.

Priyanka Chahar Calls Shehzad A ‘Manchild’

The latest argument unfolded after Siwet Tomar’s exit from the Ultimate Ruler race. As Priyanka moved away from Shehzad, he referred to comments made by Gautam Gulati about loyalty. Shehzad said, “Gautam Gulati ne jo statement diya, loyalty ki value nahi hai. Hum nahi bole, ghar se dost bole (Regarding the statement Gautam Gulati made—that loyalty holds no value, it wasn't us who said it; friends from the house did).”

Priyanka responded, “Mere liye bola. Aap sab decide kar lena kaun loyal hai (You said it about me. You all decide who is loyal).” When Shehzad suggested that Priyanka was trying to get footage from the argument, she hit back by calling him a “man-child”. Priyanka said, “Ek 50 saal ki body me koi 5 saal ka bacha ghusa hua hai. Arre, he is a man-child (There is a five-year-old child trapped inside a fifty-year-old body. He is such a man-child).”

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The exchange continued while the two contestants were seated with Raj Grover. Priyanka brought up the term “man-child” again, prompting Shehzad to respond with the ‘gold digger’ remark. Shehzad said, “Gold digger bhi suna hoga. Gold digger suna hai? Gold digger to bahut hi common hai (You must have heard the term ‘gold digger’ too. Have you heard of a gold digger? Gold diggers are actually very common.).”

Raj pointed out that the description did not fit the situation, saying, “Gold digger ka to matlab bhi set nahi baith raha hai yaha (The term ‘gold digger’ doesn't even fit the context here).” Priyanka agreed with him.

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Priyanka Tells Swara She Could Not Sleep

The following day, Priyanka discussed the incident with Swara Bhasker and explained why Shehzad’s comment had upset her. She said, “Now I understand iss bande ne kaise aapki ek ek raat kharab kari. Aapne 8 saal kaise nikale. Ye yaha se bhi pitt ke jayega. Iss bande ne kal mujhe gold digger bolta hai (Now I understand how this guy ruined so many of your nights. I see how you managed to get through those eight years. He’s going to get a thrashing here, too. Just yesterday, he called me a gold digger.)”

When Swara asked when Shehzad had remarked, Priyanka explained that she had been thinking about it throughout the night. She said, “Main iska sona chura ke bhaagi thi na. Kal baat kal poori raat mere dimag me ghoom rahi thi. Mere parivaar ko paalne wali mein hu. Aur mujhe ye gold digger bolta hai. Iske tamache maar ke jaungi. Tamacha yaha bajega, taaliyan bahar bajengi. Ek minute ke liye so payi mein iss insaan ki wajah se (I ran off with his gold, didn't I? That thought kept spinning in my mind all night long. I’m the one who supports my family, yet he calls me a gold digger. I’m going to leave only after slapping him. The slap will land here, but the applause will ring out outside. I couldn't sleep for even a minute because of this man.)”

Swara backed Priyanka during the conversation. Priyanka later referred to Shehzad’s earlier clash and said, “Aap logon ne bataya ye har party se thapad khaa ke nikla. Ye yaha bhi pitt gaya. Socho iss bande ki kya hi izzat hai. Ye yaha pe bhi mujhse bhi thappad khayega (You all mentioned that he got slapped and kicked out of every party. He got beaten up here too. Just think about how much respect this guy commands. He’s going to get slapped by me here as well).”

Priyanka also described herself as self-made and questioned Shehzad’s reasons for joining the reality show. She later broke down while discussing the incident.

Shehzad’s Earlier Clash With Siwet Tomar

The latest dispute comes soon after Shehzad’s confrontation with Siwet Tomar on Rise & Fall 2. The two got into an argument during the Ultimate Ruler race, which later turned physical. Siwet was subsequently removed from the show following the incident. The clash also led to reactions from other contestants. Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel questioned the decision and argued that the confrontation had involved provocation.

Following the incident, Shehzad shared a statement thanking viewers for their support. He said he had chosen to respond with maturity and respect after the physical confrontation and wrote, “He will rise again, every single day, stronger than before.”

Shehzad’s latest disagreement with Priyanka has now added another conflict to the early episodes of the reality show. While Priyanka has strongly objected to the ‘gold digger’ remark, the two contestants remain at odds inside the competition. New episodes of Rise & Fall 2 stream on Amazon MX Player at 12 noon.