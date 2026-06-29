Priyadarshan Says He Is Out Of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’; Feroze Nadiadwallah Also Confirms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyadarshan confirmed he will not direct Hera Pheri 3.

He doubts the film's future due to legal issues, conflicts.

Producer Nadiadwallah earlier confirmed Priyadarshan's non-involvement.

Nadiadwallah, however, stated that the film is

Priyadarshan, who directed the original Hera Pheri, will not be part of its upcoming third instalment, Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker confirmed the development to Hindustan Times after producer Feroze Nadiadwallah revealed that he is no longer associated with the project.

Priyadarshan Not Part Of Hera Pheri 3

Speaking to the publication, Priyadarshan also cast doubt on the film’s future. “What Feroze has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at present,” he said. He added, “To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts.” He further described his involvement in the project as “unimportant”.

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Earlier, in an interview with Variety India, Feroze Nadiadwallah confirmed that Priyadarshan would not be directing the third instalment. “No, Priyadarshan is not part of it,” he said, adding that “things are on track and moving in the right direction”.

About Hera Pheri Franchise

For those new to the franchise, the original Hera Pheri was inspired by the Malayalam classic Ramji Rao Speaking and went on to become a surprise box office success.

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Over the years, it has earned a permanent spot in the hearts of Indian audiences as one of the most quoted and beloved comedies ever made. Its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, directed by the late Neeraj Vora, continued the madcap adventures of the iconic trio - Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and the legendary Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal).