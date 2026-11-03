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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyadarshan, Riteish Deshmukh Not Part Of ‘Malamaal Weekly 2’; Amit Joshi To Direct Sequel: Report

Priyadarshan, Riteish Deshmukh Not Part Of ‘Malamaal Weekly 2’; Amit Joshi To Direct Sequel: Report

Malamaal Weekly 2 will reportedly move ahead without Priyadarshan and Riteish Deshmukh, while Amit Joshi has been brought on board to direct the comedy sequel.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sequel features new story; retains original's core comedic elements.

The sequel to the 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly is set to take a different route, with original director Priyadarshan and actor Riteish Deshmukh reportedly not returning for the upcoming film. According to a report by Variety India, filmmaker Amit Joshi has been brought on board to direct the sequel. Priyadarshan has also confirmed his decision to step away from the project, stating that he has decided against directing any sequels. 

Priyadarshan Confirms His Exit

Priyadarshan has ruled out the possibility of returning to direct the sequel. Speaking to Variety India, the filmmaker confirmed that he would not be associated with the project and said, “I am not doing it. I have decided not to do any sequel.”

His decision marks a significant change for the comedy franchise, as he had written and directed the original film. Riteish Deshmukh, who was also part of the 2006 ensemble, is reportedly not returning for the follow-up.

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Amit Joshi To Direct The Sequel

With Priyadarshan stepping away, Amit Joshi has reportedly been selected to direct Malamaal Weekly 2. Joshi previously co-directed Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The sequel is expected to introduce a new storyline while retaining elements that defined the original, including its small-town setting, financial temptations and comic misunderstandings.

According to a source quoted by Variety India, the casting process has been completed, and the team is expected to announce the names shortly. However, the makers have not yet officially revealed the sequel's cast.

A Look Back At The Original Film

Released in 2006, Malamaal Weekly brought together Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy received mixed reviews from critics but went on to perform well commercially.

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The film was based on the 1998 comedy Waking Ned. Its story was subsequently adapted into several Indian languages. The Telugu remake, Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw, was released in 2006, while the Kannada version, Dakota Picture, arrived in 2012. The Malayalam adaptation, Aamayum Muyalum, was released in 2014 and was also directed by Priyadarshan.

With a new director and a reported change in its cast, Malamaal Weekly 2 is expected to give the comedy franchise a fresh identity while retaining the flavour of the original. More details about its cast and production are awaited.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What can audiences expect from the new Malamaal Weekly sequel?

The sequel will introduce a new storyline. It aims for a fresh identity while retaining original elements like its small-town setting and comic misunderstandings.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Priyadarshan ENtertainment News Malamaal Weekly 2 Amit Joshi
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