Priya Sachdev Says Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s Fees Paid Amid Sunjay Kapur Will Dispute

Priya Sachdev tells Delhi High Court she cleared fees for Karisma Kapoor’s daughter as Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance battle intensifies.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
The battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s will continues to escalate, with a new submission made before the Delhi High Court by his widow Priya Sachdev. During the latest hearing, Priya’s legal team denied allegations that school fees owed for Karisma Kapoor’s daughter had not been paid.

According to Law Beat, Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan, appearing for Priya, addressed the contention raised by counsel for Karisma and her children, who claimed that two months’ fees amounting to ₹95 lakh remained unpaid.

Trehan said the allegation was “factually incorrect”, asserting that the semester fees had already been cleared. The court was also shown proof of payment. Trehan further stated that Priya has been bearing all educational and living expenses of the children on her own since Sunjay’s passing, with the next installment due in December.

Priya’s Side Calls Allegations ‘Baseless and Reckless’

The latest hearing comes shortly after Priya’s lawyer Rajiv Nayar criticised accusations made by Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, regarding alleged concealment of the late businessman’s assets.

Nayar said, “I have filed a detailed list of assets, and every transaction is in the list of assets… No money has been moved abroad.”

He dismissed the claims as unfounded, adding fuel to the ongoing inheritance dispute.

Sunjay Kapur’s Children Seek Share in Father’s Estate

Ever since the death of Sunjay Kapur, the Kapur family has been locked in a bitter conflict over his estate. Sunjay’s children with actor Karisma KapoorSamaira and Kiaan—have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share.

The two minors, represented by their mother Karisma, have alleged that their stepmother Priya Sachdev forged Sunjay's will. Their petition also asks the court to restrain Priya from transferring or modifying any of Sunjay’s assets until the matter is settled.

Karisma herself is not a party to the inheritance dispute but continues to appear on behalf of her children as the legal battle intensifies.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur Delhi High Court Legal Battle Priya Sachdev Rani Kapur Samaira Kapur Kiaan Kapur
