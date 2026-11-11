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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriya Bhavani Shankar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Rajvel Raj; Shares First Wedding Photos

Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Rajvel Raj; Shares First Wedding Photos

Priya Bhavani Shankar married her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj, in an intimate Chennai ceremony. The actor shared their first wedding pictures on Instagram.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
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  • The private ceremony celebrated their relationship since college days.

Priya Bhavani Shankar has married her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj, in a private ceremony in Chennai. The couple tied the knot on Wednesday in the presence of close family members and friends. Priya shared photographs from the wedding on Instagram, giving fans their first glimpse of the celebrations. Dressed in a traditional red saree, the actor looked radiant alongside Rajvel, who wore a white shirt and dhoti.

The wedding marks a new chapter for the couple, who have been together since their college days.

Priya Shares First Wedding Photos

Priya took to Instagram to share photographs from her wedding with Rajvel. Announcing the special occasion, she captioned the post, “Well, this happened! (White Heart) 11.11.2026.” In the pictures, the actor is seen posing romantically with her husband.

She opted for a traditional red saree and kept her look simple with minimal jewellery. She also flaunted her mangalsutra in the wedding photographs. Rajvel, meanwhile, wore a white shirt and dhoti for the ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Priya BhavaniShankar (@priyabhavanishankar)

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Priya and Rajvel got married in a traditional ceremony in Chennai on November 11. The celebrations were kept private, with only family members and close friends in attendance. Actor Kayal Devaraj also shared photographs of the newlyweds on X, congratulating them as they began this new chapter together.

Priya and Rajvel have reportedly been together since their college days. After years of dating, the couple have now taken their relationship forward by getting married. Their wedding comes after Priya shared glimpses of what appeared to be pre-wedding celebrations on social media, giving fans a hint about the occasion.

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Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Acting Career

Before entering the entertainment industry, Priya worked as a journalist. She made her television acting debut with the 2014 show Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai. She later hosted programmes such as Jodi No. 1 and Super Singer. Priya made her film debut with the 2017 Tamil movie Meyaadha Maan. She has since appeared in films including Monster, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, Mafia: Chapter 1, Thiruchitrambalam and Oh Manapenne!.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj wear for their wedding?

Priya Bhavani Shankar looked radiant in a traditional red saree with minimal jewellery. Rajvel Raj wore a white shirt and dhoti for the ceremony.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priya Bhavani Shankar South Cinema Rajvel Raj
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