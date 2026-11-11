Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Rajvel Raj; Shares First Wedding Photos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The private ceremony celebrated their relationship since college days.

Priya Bhavani Shankar has married her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj, in a private ceremony in Chennai. The couple tied the knot on Wednesday in the presence of close family members and friends. Priya shared photographs from the wedding on Instagram, giving fans their first glimpse of the celebrations. Dressed in a traditional red saree, the actor looked radiant alongside Rajvel, who wore a white shirt and dhoti.

The wedding marks a new chapter for the couple, who have been together since their college days.

Priya Shares First Wedding Photos

Priya took to Instagram to share photographs from her wedding with Rajvel. Announcing the special occasion, she captioned the post, “Well, this happened! (White Heart) 11.11.2026.” In the pictures, the actor is seen posing romantically with her husband.

She opted for a traditional red saree and kept her look simple with minimal jewellery. She also flaunted her mangalsutra in the wedding photographs. Rajvel, meanwhile, wore a white shirt and dhoti for the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya BhavaniShankar (@priyabhavanishankar)

Also Read: James Gunn And Peter Safran To Step Down As DC Studios Chiefs, Jeremy Latcham To Take Charge

Priya and Rajvel got married in a traditional ceremony in Chennai on November 11. The celebrations were kept private, with only family members and close friends in attendance. Actor Kayal Devaraj also shared photographs of the newlyweds on X, congratulating them as they began this new chapter together.

Priya and Rajvel have reportedly been together since their college days. After years of dating, the couple have now taken their relationship forward by getting married. Their wedding comes after Priya shared glimpses of what appeared to be pre-wedding celebrations on social media, giving fans a hint about the occasion.

Also Read: Keralam CM VD Satheesan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourn Cinematographer Shaji Kumar's Death

Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Acting Career

Before entering the entertainment industry, Priya worked as a journalist. She made her television acting debut with the 2014 show Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai. She later hosted programmes such as Jodi No. 1 and Super Singer. Priya made her film debut with the 2017 Tamil movie Meyaadha Maan. She has since appeared in films including Monster, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, Mafia: Chapter 1, Thiruchitrambalam and Oh Manapenne!.