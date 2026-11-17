Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince William drove an electric auto for Kate in Mumbai.

Earthshot Prize finalists met royals; two Indian initiatives included.

Prince William praised India's environmental efforts, fostering global solutions.

Winners receive £1 million funding; royals meet PM Modi next.

Prince William gave Kate Middleton a rather unusual ride in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the driver's seat of a Mahindra electric three-wheeler at Bandra Reclamation Garden. The Prince of Wales drove the vehicle manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, while the royal couple met the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026, representing innovative environmental projects from across the world.

The visit brought India's growing contribution to environmental innovation into focus, with two homegrown initiatives, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Mahila Housing Trust, making it to this year's list of finalists. The interaction also came just hours before Mumbai hosts the prestigious Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony for the first time.

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Prince William Turns Auto Driver For Kate Middleton

Set against the striking backdrop of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the gathering at Bandra Reclamation Garden brought together all 15 Earthshot Prize 2026 finalists. Prince William and Kate experienced Mahindra Last Mile Mobility's electric three-wheeler, with the Prince personally driving the vehicle and giving the Princess of Wales a ride.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is among the two Indian finalists recognised this year for their work towards environmental progress. The other, Mahila Housing Trust, is focused on community-led initiatives that help strengthen climate resilience.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, meet the finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize at Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/gIBMwlBpJN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

The electric three-wheeler showcases the efforts to make urban transportation cleaner, while the housing trust works towards solutions that help communities better withstand climate-related challenges. Their presence among the finalists has put the spotlight on India's contribution to sustainable development.

The interaction was also an important engagement ahead of the Earthshot Prize 2026 awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in Mumbai later on Tuesday. Five winners will be selected, with each receiving £1 million to help develop and expand their environmental solutions.

Prince William Praises India's Environmental Efforts At Earthshot Prize 2026 Event

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Mumbai on Monday for the annual environmental awards, established by Prince William in 2020. Their first day in the city included a ride on the Mumbai Metro, a game of gully cricket with school students and a meeting with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The royal couple also attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly, where Prince William highlighted India's contribution to tackling environmental challenges. He praised the country's progress in clean energy and sustainable development, stressing that economic growth and environmental protection need not be competing priorities.

“There is a phrase in Hindi: ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’. A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as a series of false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere,” he said.

Prince William also pointed out that India has produced the highest number of winners and finalists in the Earthshot Prize's history. He acknowledged the work of the two Indian finalists for their contributions to affordable housing and cleaner urban transport.

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Towards the end of his address, the Prince called on people to recognise promising environmental innovations, invest in their creators and help take their work beyond borders.

"Over the past six years, Earthshot has shown me that the people with the answers are already out there. Our task is to find them, back them and help them scale. I ask everyone here to support these finalists. Give them your ideas, your influence and your investment. Help them take their solutions to the world. Because the future will not be transformed by those who simply describe what is wrong. It will be transformed by those who dare to show us what is possible," he said.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 recognises environmental solutions across five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate. The five winners will each receive £1 million to support the growth of their projects.

Following their Mumbai engagements, Prince William and Kate are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the couple's second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit took place in 2016, when they also travelled to Bhutan.

(With inputs from ANI)