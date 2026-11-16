Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince William, Princess Kate travelled Mumbai Metro Aqua Line.

Their visit centers on 2026 Earthshot Prize initiatives.

Schedule includes sustainability discussions, meeting PM Modi.

Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate took a ride on Mumbai's Metro on Monday, November 16, as part of their three-day visit to India. The royal couple travelled on the city's Aqua Line from Vidhan Bhavan to the Bandra-Kurla Complex, with videos of their journey later emerging on social media. The visuals showed the Prince and Princess of Wales chatting during the ride.

The couple arrived in Mumbai for a visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize, which will bring together several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

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Prince William And Kate Travel On Mumbai Metro

Prince William and Kate were seen travelling by metro from Vidhan Bhavan to the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Videos shared online showed the royal couple seated inside the train and engaged in conversation as they made their journey.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate undertake a ride on the Vidhan Bhawan Metro The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Mumbai for a three-day visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize. https://t.co/7FHuERmorI — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

According to the British High Commission, the couple's Mumbai programme will include engagements about India's efforts in sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection.

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2026 Earthshot Prize And Meeting With PM Modi

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in India for a three-day visit, with the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony among the key events on their schedule. Their programme will also highlight cultural connections between India and the UK, including cricket, fashion and cinema.

Following their engagements in Mumbai, the royal couple are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18.

This marks Prince William and Kate's second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan.