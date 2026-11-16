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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPrince William, Kate Middleton Take Mumbai Metro Ride During India Visit Ahead Of Earthshot Prize Ceremony: WATCH

Prince William, Kate Middleton Take Mumbai Metro Ride During India Visit Ahead Of Earthshot Prize Ceremony: WATCH

Prince William and Princess Kate travel on Mumbai's Aqua Line Metro during their three-day India visit ahead of the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prince William, Princess Kate travelled Mumbai Metro Aqua Line.
  • Their visit centers on 2026 Earthshot Prize initiatives.
  • Schedule includes sustainability discussions, meeting PM Modi.

Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate took a ride on Mumbai's Metro on Monday, November 16, as part of their three-day visit to India. The royal couple travelled on the city's Aqua Line from Vidhan Bhavan to the Bandra-Kurla Complex, with videos of their journey later emerging on social media. The visuals showed the Prince and Princess of Wales chatting during the ride.

The couple arrived in Mumbai for a visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize, which will bring together several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

ALSO READ: Prince William, Kate Middleton Join Sachin Tendulkar For Gully Cricket With Students In Mumbai: WATCH

Prince William And Kate Travel On Mumbai Metro

Prince William and Kate were seen travelling by metro from Vidhan Bhavan to the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Videos shared online showed the royal couple seated inside the train and engaged in conversation as they made their journey.

According to the British High Commission, the couple's Mumbai programme will include engagements about India's efforts in sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection.

ALSO READ: ‘Namaste Mumbai’: Prince William, Kate Middleton Begin Three-Day India Visit; To Meet PM Modi In New Delhi

2026 Earthshot Prize And Meeting With PM Modi

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in India for a three-day visit, with the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony among the key events on their schedule. Their programme will also highlight cultural connections between India and the UK, including cricket, fashion and cinema.

Following their engagements in Mumbai, the royal couple are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18.

This marks Prince William and Kate's second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Prince William and Princess Kate use public transport in Mumbai?

Yes, they rode the Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line from Vidhan Bhavan to the Bandra-Kurla Complex on Monday, November 16. Videos of their journey later appeared on social media.

What is the main purpose of Prince William and Princess Kate's visit to India?

Their three-day visit is centered around the 2026 Earthshot Prize. They will focus on climate action, sustainability, innovation, and youth leadership.

Where will Prince William and Princess Kate go after Mumbai?

Following their engagements in Mumbai, the royal couple is scheduled to travel to New Delhi. There, they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18.

Is this the first time Prince William and Kate have visited India?

No, this marks their second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit to India and Bhutan took place in 2016.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kate Middleton Prince William MUMBAI Earthshot Prize 2026
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