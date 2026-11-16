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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPrince William, Kate Middleton Join Sachin Tendulkar For Gully Cricket With Students In Mumbai: WATCH

Prince William, Kate Middleton Join Sachin Tendulkar For Gully Cricket With Students In Mumbai: WATCH

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Sachin Tendulkar for gully cricket with Mumbai schoolchildren at Ballard Estate during their India visit.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prince William, Kate played gully cricket with Tendulkar.
  • Royals joined schoolchildren, Tendulkar for environmental awareness initiative.
  • William batted, bowled; Tendulkar showcased his iconic batting skills.
  • Couple visited tea stall, promoting Earthshot Prize initiative.

Prince William and Princess Kate joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a lively game of gully cricket with schoolchildren in Mumbai on Monday morning, November 16. The royal couple took part in the activity at Ballard Estate as part of an initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and raising awareness about the need to protect the planet.

Prince William tried his hand at batting before bowling to Princess Kate and later to Tendulkar. The former India captain also stepped up to the crease, displaying the batting skills that made him one of cricket's most celebrated names.

ALSO READ: ‘Namaste Mumbai’: Prince William, Kate Middleton Begin Three-Day India Visit; To Meet PM Modi In New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Cricket Moments With The Royal Couple

Before the game began, Tendulkar exchanged a lively conversation with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Using animated hand gestures, he appeared to explain moments from the sport, while William and Kate listened with interest and responded with smiles.

Tendulkar also guided Prince William ahead of the session, while Princess Kate watched cheerfully from the sidelines. The trio later took turns batting and enjoyed the informal cricket activity alongside the schoolchildren.

The royal couple and Tendulkar also visited a specially arranged tea stall at the estate, where they were served chai in traditional kulhads.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Confirms Kaashvi Hiranandani Is His Fiancée, Says He Regrets His Actions

Prince William, Kate And Sachin Tendulkar's Outfits

For the Mumbai outing, Prince William wore a white shirt with a navy blue sleeveless Nehru-style jacket and dark trousers. Princess Catherine chose a light lime-green double-breasted blazer, paired with a white top and matching trousers.

Tendulkar kept his look smart and relaxed in a navy blue shirt and dark denim trousers.

Earlier in the morning, the royal couple shared a message highlighting India's contribution to environmental innovation and sustainability. They also expressed their happiness at being in the country for the annual environmental awards initiative.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize," the message read on the official Instagram story of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

(With inputs from ANI)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who participated in the gully cricket game in Mumbai?

Prince William and Princess Kate joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket. They played alongside schoolchildren as part of the event.

What was the purpose of the royal couple's gully cricket activity?

The activity was part of an initiative promoting environmental sustainability. It aimed to raise awareness about protecting the planet.

What did Sachin Tendulkar do during the cricket event?

Sachin Tendulkar played gully cricket with the royal couple and children, displaying his batting skills. He also conversed with and guided Prince William before the session.

What did the royal couple and Sachin Tendulkar do after the cricket game?

After the game, the royal couple and Sachin Tendulkar visited a specially arranged tea stall. There, they were served traditional chai in kulhads.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Kate Middleton Prince William MUMBAI
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