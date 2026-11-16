Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince William, Kate played gully cricket with Tendulkar.

Royals joined schoolchildren, Tendulkar for environmental awareness initiative.

William batted, bowled; Tendulkar showcased his iconic batting skills.

Couple visited tea stall, promoting Earthshot Prize initiative.

Prince William and Princess Kate joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a lively game of gully cricket with schoolchildren in Mumbai on Monday morning, November 16. The royal couple took part in the activity at Ballard Estate as part of an initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and raising awareness about the need to protect the planet.

Prince William tried his hand at batting before bowling to Princess Kate and later to Tendulkar. The former India captain also stepped up to the crease, displaying the batting skills that made him one of cricket's most celebrated names.

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Sachin Tendulkar Shares Cricket Moments With The Royal Couple

Before the game began, Tendulkar exchanged a lively conversation with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Using animated hand gestures, he appeared to explain moments from the sport, while William and Kate listened with interest and responded with smiles.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate interact with Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and others in Mumbai. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Mumbai for a three-day visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize. https://t.co/jeBBvrjZOC — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Tendulkar also guided Prince William ahead of the session, while Princess Kate watched cheerfully from the sidelines. The trio later took turns batting and enjoyed the informal cricket activity alongside the schoolchildren.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Britain's Prince William plays gully cricket with young Cricketers in Mumbai. Princess Kate and Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are also here. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Mumbai for a three-day visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize. https://t.co/t1pbETB3ic — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

The royal couple and Tendulkar also visited a specially arranged tea stall at the estate, where they were served chai in traditional kulhads.

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Prince William, Kate And Sachin Tendulkar's Outfits

For the Mumbai outing, Prince William wore a white shirt with a navy blue sleeveless Nehru-style jacket and dark trousers. Princess Catherine chose a light lime-green double-breasted blazer, paired with a white top and matching trousers.

Tendulkar kept his look smart and relaxed in a navy blue shirt and dark denim trousers.

Earlier in the morning, the royal couple shared a message highlighting India's contribution to environmental innovation and sustainability. They also expressed their happiness at being in the country for the annual environmental awards initiative.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize," the message read on the official Instagram story of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

(With inputs from ANI)