Prince William Calls Karan Johar An ‘Icon’ At Earthshot Prize, Promises To Watch K3G

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince William praised filmmaker Karan Johar in London.

William called Johar

Prince hasn't watched Johar's films, received K3G recommendation.

Earthshot Prize's 2026 ceremony is being held in India.

Prince William has praised filmmaker Karan Johar after meeting him in London ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which is being held in India for the first time. Asked about the encounter, the Prince of Wales described Johar as an “icon” and credited him with helping the environmental initiative connect with India. However, he has not watched any of the filmmaker’s Bollywood films yet. A journalist suggested that he start with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, popularly known as K3G, a recommendation William promised to pass on. Meanwhile, Johar is also preparing new projects across television and streaming platforms.

Prince William Calls Karan Johar An ‘Icon’

Karan Johar recently met Prince William in London in connection with the Earthshot Prize, a global environmental award founded by the Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation. After the meeting, a journalist asked William, “You had a link-up with one of Bollywood’s biggest directors, Karan Johar. How was it meeting him?”

William responded by describing Johar as “modest” after hearing the introduction. He said, “Really cool. I mean, he’s again an icon, and he’s been so helpful in kind of being able to help the Earthshot Prize land, well, in India. We want to make it a truly Indian Earthshot Prize. It’s the biggest one we’ve done.”

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The journalist then asked whether the Prince had watched any of Johar’s films, pointing out that several of the filmmaker’s classics were popular among British audiences who grew up watching Bollywood cinema. William replied, “No, he’s being very modest. But I’m sure as time goes on, he’ll introduce some more films to me.”

The journalist recommended Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, commonly called K3G, and encouraged William to mention it when he next met Johar. William responded, “Okay, got it, I’ll mention that too when I see him,” suggesting that the film could be his introduction to the director’s work.

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Earthshot Prize Ceremony To Be Held In India

The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental initiative that recognises solutions aimed at repairing and protecting the planet. Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, the award seeks to support projects that can make a meaningful difference to the environment.

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The 2026 event is being held in India for the first time. The two-day summit is scheduled to conclude with the award ceremony on November 17, bringing the initiative to a new audience in the country. Johar’s involvement comes as the Earthshot Prize looks to strengthen its connection with India and highlight the country’s role in environmental innovation.

Karan Johar’s Upcoming Projects

Away from the Earthshot Prize, Johar is bringing his popular talk show Koffee With Karan to a close. The latest season opened with Salman Khan, with the conversation touching on how the Hindi film industry has evolved over the years.

The season is also set to feature Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are promoting their recently released film Ranabaali. Johar has also announced Student Of The Year: After Dark, a darker take on the franchise starring Shanaya Kapoor. Unlike the glamorous campus setting of the original films, the new series is being positioned as a grittier story for JioHotstar.

Announcing the project, Johar wrote, “Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey, taking it forward, but it’s now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up! Hotstar Specials: Student Of The Year – After Dark, streaming from 13th November, only on JioHotstar.”

Prince William’s meeting with Karan Johar has brought Bollywood into the Earthshot Prize conversation, with K3G emerging as a suggested starting point for the Prince’s introduction to the filmmaker’s work.