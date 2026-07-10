Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince, Yuvika addressed marriage rumors on a chat show.

A misunderstood vlog about temporary living arrangements fueled divorce.

Pregnancy, anxiety, and public pressure strained their relationship.

Yuvika prioritized pregnancy, supported Prince through his anxiety.

Months of speculation surrounding Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's marriage finally came to an end after the couple addressed the rumours in an emotional and honest conversation. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's chat show Double Date, the pair talked about one of the most testing chapters of their relationship. They both revealed how pregnancy, anxiety, public scrutiny and the pressures of becoming first-time parents pushed them to a difficult place. Prince Narula admitted there was even a moment when they contemplated going their separate ways before ultimately deciding to work through their problems together.

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Prince Narula Says A Misunderstood Vlog Fuelled The Rumours

Prince Narula explained that speculation about his marriage escalated after viewers misunderstood remarks made in one of his YouTube vlogs.

He said, “When I uploaded that vlog, people took it in a completely different way. Nothing had actually happened. At that time, I was under a lot of pressure. During pregnancy, there are so many mood swings and women handle so much. At the same time, I was building a house because I wanted our baby to come into our new home. I was also travelling constantly for work, so I told Yuvika to stay at her mother’s house for a while because I didn’t want her around the dust or construction.”

Prince clarified that when he mentioned they were "not living together", he was referring only to their temporary living arrangements.

He further said, “People started saying we weren’t together. I had only said that we weren’t living together at that time because I was at my house and she was staying elsewhere. There was physical distance, not emotional distance. We even discussed how much we could keep explaining ourselves to people.”

He also elaborated on the circumstances, saying, “And us waqt mein Ghar bana raha tha, kaam bhi kar raha tha. Bohat si cheezein ek sath chal rahi thi, main chahta tha ki baby naye Ghar mein aaye. That time I told Yuvika to shift to her mom’s place. During that time I said in a vlog ki ‘hum ab sath nahi rehte.’ I meant to say ‘wo apne Ghar pe thi main apne Ghar pe’ logon ne ye assume Kiya ab hum sath nahi rehte. ‘We were not together distance-wise’.”

'He Couldn't Handle The Pressure'

Yuvika said the period proved emotionally overwhelming for Prince, who was simultaneously preparing for fatherhood while coping with public attention.

She shared, “Our family was also disturbed. There was so much pressure on Prince that he didn’t understand how to handle it.”

Recalling the now-viral vlog, she admitted she anticipated the reaction.

“I knew while he was recording those emotions in front of the camera what was going to happen next. But sometimes, when you’re overwhelmed, you don’t realise what you’re doing. It was his first time becoming a father. There was no one around to guide him about what was right or wrong. He was juggling fatherhood, responsibility and media pressure. He couldn’t manage all of it, and that’s why he made that video.”

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Prince Narula Opens Up About Anxiety And Thoughts Of Separation

Prince also spoke candidly about how anxiety affected him during that period.

He said, “At that time, I was dealing with anxiety. Even now, I take medication and sleep because of it. I couldn’t handle everything. Neither she was wrong nor was I. It was just a situation that neither of us knew how to deal with.”

He revealed that separation briefly crossed their minds.

“At one point, we even thought maybe we should separate and not stay together. Then I thought, which couple is perfect? Nobody is. Even if someone else came into my life, there would be shortcomings there too. So if the problem is between us, we have to solve it because I love Yuvika a lot and she loves me too. Those thoughts never reflected reality. I only had them to calm myself down.”

Speaking about Yuvika's support, he added, “She stood by me when things were really difficult.”

Yuvika Gets Emotional While Discussing Motherhood

The conversation turned emotional when Yuvika described her postpartum experience and the emotional changes that followed childbirth.

She said, “Very tough, mentally and physically, when you’re putting on weight, aapka confidence wahin gir jata hai, aapki khud se ladayi hoti hai. Bahar ki duniya bhool jao. Forget about what others are thinking and about your emotions; a lot of things happen when you don’t realise what’s going on. Aapki khud se ladayi hoti hai. You expect many times that someone will come and make you understand, but it’s your own journey.”

During the discussion, Yuvika became emotional while recalling what she described as the most difficult period of her life. She shared that she was coping with postpartum challenges while simultaneously supporting Prince through his anxiety.