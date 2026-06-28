Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sussex family returns to UK, accepting royal residence.

First UK family visit since 2022, signaling reconciliation possibility.

Visit follows years of tension, recent private royal meeting.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to return to the United Kingdom next month with their children for the first time in four years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation to stay at a royal residence during part of their trip, marking the first time they have taken up such an offer. The visit has also reignited discussion over whether relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family may finally be moving towards reconciliation.

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Sussex Family To Visit UK Together For The First Time Since 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan will be accompanied by their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, making it their first family visit to Britain since attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

According to CNN, the couple had previously been offered accommodation on the royal estate for future visits, but this will be the first occasion they have accepted the invitation. The family is expected to divide its stay between a royal residence and private accommodation, although further details about their itinerary have not been disclosed.

The upcoming trip comes more than six years after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California in pursuit of what they described as a "financially independent" life.

A Relationship Still Marked By Years Of Tension

The Sussexes' departure from royal life led to a prolonged and highly public fallout with the monarchy. Through televised interviews and Prince Harry's memoir Spare, the couple cited tabloid intrusion, difficult family relationships and entrenched racism within British institutions as major reasons behind their decision to leave the UK.

Since then, Harry has returned to Britain on several occasions. Meghan joined him for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, while Harry attended King Charles III's coronation alone in 2023.

A notable development came in September last year, when Harry privately reunited with King Charles at Clarence House during the monarch's cancer treatment. The meeting, their first in 19 months, prompted fresh speculation that father and son could be rebuilding their relationship.

Security Concerns Continue To Shape Harry's UK Visits

Earlier this year, Prince Harry returned to London to attend court proceedings linked to legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of unlawful information gathering and phone hacking.

Security has remained a major concern ever since the UK Home Office removed his taxpayer-funded protection following his departure from royal duties. Speaking to the BBC last year,

Harry said,"I can't see a world in which I will be bringing his wife and children back to the UK at this point."

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Meghan's Role Could Shape Any Royal Reconciliation

While the Sussexes' visit is confirmed, it remains unclear whether Meghan will attend any private meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles.

Speaking to Page Six, royal commentator Amanda Matta suggested Meghan's presence would carry considerable symbolic weight if such a meeting were to happen.

"If Meghan accompanies Harry to the UK or to a meeting with his family, it would signal to the public that any effort at rebuilding relationships extends to the Sussex family as a whole," Matta explained.

She stressed that Meghan's attendance would not necessarily make reconciliation easier or more difficult.

"It just changes the stakes," Matta said. "The challenge in reconciling has never really been about any one person; it has been rebuilding trust across the board."

Matta believes public interest in the Sussexes remains high, although the intensity surrounding the family has eased since their last major appearance alongside Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2022.

She suggested the way Buckingham Palace communicates throughout the visit could have a significant impact on how any reconciliation efforts are viewed.