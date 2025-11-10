Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPrem Chopra Hospitalised At Lilavati Hospital, Doctor Confirms Actor Is Recovering Well

Prem Chopra Hospitalised At Lilavati Hospital, Doctor Confirms Actor Is Recovering Well

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra, 92, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital due to a viral infection and age-related issues.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra, best known for his iconic villainous roles in Hindi cinema, has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to a viral infection and age-related complications, doctors confirmed. The 92-year-old actor, who has been part of more than 380 films in a career spanning six decades, is said to be recovering steadily.

Actor under observation, not in ICU

Prem Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago and is currently under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. Providing a health update, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing his treatment, told PTI,

“He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward.”

Dr Parkar added that while Chopra’s age is naturally affecting his recovery speed, there’s no cause for concern.

“He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home,” the doctor said.

Family says he is doing well

Chopra’s son-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi, also shared a reassuring update with fans, saying, All good thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow.”

The family has requested privacy as the actor continues his treatment.

A legendary career spanning six decades

Prem Chopra remains one of Bollywood’s most respected veterans, celebrated for his unforgettable performances in classics like Bobby, Do Raaste, and Kati Patang. Known for his trademark dialogue delivery and menacing charm, he redefined the archetype of the Hindi film villain during the golden era of Indian cinema.

As fans and colleagues send their wishes, reports suggest that Prem Chopra is expected to be discharged within the next few days once his condition stabilises further.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sharman Joshi Lilavati Hospital Mumbai News Prem Chopra Prem Chopra Recovery Bollywood Veteran
