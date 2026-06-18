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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Selling Rs 18.5 Cr Property, Preity Zinta Rents Pali Hill Home For Rs 6 Lakh A Month

After Selling Rs 18.5 Cr Property, Preity Zinta Rents Pali Hill Home For Rs 6 Lakh A Month

After selling her crore-worth properties in Mumbai, Preity Zinta has moved into a luxury apartment in Bandra's Pali Hill. The actress will pay Rs 6 lakh per month as rent for her new home.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
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  • Zinta returns to films with Bantwara 1947, releasing 2026.

Preity Zinta has rented a new apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Pali Hill locality. It reportedly spans around 1,500 square feet and offers a spacious and comfortable living experience. The luxury residence also comes with a dedicated parking area of nearly 100 square feet, adding to its exclusivity.

Preity Zinta Rents Pali Hill Home For Rs 6 Lakh A Month

According to CRE Matrix, the actress has leased the property for two years. Under the agreement, she will pay a monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh during the first year, while the rent will increase to Rs 6.5 lakh per month from the 13th month onwards. Located in Bandra (West), the apartment combines prime location, ample space and premium amenities, making it a highly sought-after residential address in Mumbai.

READ MORE: Batwara 1947 Teaser Out: Sunny Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi Will Take You Back To Partition Day

Along with the monthly rent, Preity has also paid a significant security deposit for the apartment. The deposit amount is reported to be Rs 2.7 lakh, adding to the overall cost of securing the luxury property.

Actress Sold Pali Hill Property

Before moving into the rented apartment, Preity Zinta had sold a property in the same locality. In March 2026, she reportedly sold an apartment in Pali Hill for Rs 18.5 crore. The property had been allotted to her in April 2025 following the redevelopment of her previous building.

READ MORE: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Raha Kapoor’s Love For Dance, Says ‘She Learns Steps Very Quickly’

Preity was also involved in another major real estate transaction in November 2025. She sold a 1,474-square-foot apartment on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building for more than Rs 14 crore, reflecting her active presence in Mumbai's luxury property market.

Preity Zinta To Return To Big Screen

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her much-awaited return to cinema with Batwara 1947. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.

READ MORE: Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Collection: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Crosses Rs 4.5 Crore Before Release

Based on the backdrop of India's Partition, Batwara 1947 has already generated considerable buzz among moviegoers. The recently unveiled first look at the cast has further heightened excitement. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Preity Zinta Bandra MUMBAI
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