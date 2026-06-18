Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zinta returns to films with Bantwara 1947, releasing 2026.

Preity Zinta has rented a new apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Pali Hill locality. It reportedly spans around 1,500 square feet and offers a spacious and comfortable living experience. The luxury residence also comes with a dedicated parking area of nearly 100 square feet, adding to its exclusivity.

Preity Zinta Rents Pali Hill Home For Rs 6 Lakh A Month

According to CRE Matrix, the actress has leased the property for two years. Under the agreement, she will pay a monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh during the first year, while the rent will increase to Rs 6.5 lakh per month from the 13th month onwards. Located in Bandra (West), the apartment combines prime location, ample space and premium amenities, making it a highly sought-after residential address in Mumbai.

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Along with the monthly rent, Preity has also paid a significant security deposit for the apartment. The deposit amount is reported to be Rs 2.7 lakh, adding to the overall cost of securing the luxury property.

Actress Sold Pali Hill Property

Before moving into the rented apartment, Preity Zinta had sold a property in the same locality. In March 2026, she reportedly sold an apartment in Pali Hill for Rs 18.5 crore. The property had been allotted to her in April 2025 following the redevelopment of her previous building.

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Preity was also involved in another major real estate transaction in November 2025. She sold a 1,474-square-foot apartment on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building for more than Rs 14 crore, reflecting her active presence in Mumbai's luxury property market.

Preity Zinta To Return To Big Screen

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her much-awaited return to cinema with Batwara 1947. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.

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Based on the backdrop of India's Partition, Batwara 1947 has already generated considerable buzz among moviegoers. The recently unveiled first look at the cast has further heightened excitement. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14.