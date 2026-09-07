Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preity Zinta publicly endorsed IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.

Mundhe, FDA Commissioner, targets food safety and tobacco ads.

Other celebrities back Mundhe; Zinta's film career resumes.

Preity Zinta has grabbed attention, but this time her public appearance carried a message beyond cinema. The actor stepped out in Mumbai wearing a T-shirt supporting IAS officer and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, whose strict action against food safety violations and adulteration has drawn attention. Zinta’s outfit quickly became a talking point as fans noticed the words on her black tee. Her gesture comes as several celebrities have also backed Mundhe’s approach to enforcing food safety standards. With her return to films gathering pace after Batwara 1947, Preity is now preparing for another release, Vibe, directed by Kunal Kemmu.

Preity Zinta Backs Tukaram Mundhe

Preity Zinta was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a black T-shirt carrying the words *‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’*. The statement on her outfit made her support for the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner clear. She kept the rest of her look casual, pairing the T-shirt with blue jeans, a watch, and white sports shoes. Her appearance quickly caught attention online, with fans appreciating the message behind her choice of clothing.

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Mundhe has been in the spotlight for taking action against food safety violations, unhygienic conditions, and alleged adulteration at eateries in Mumbai. Several establishments have reportedly faced action since he took charge of the FDA.

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Why Tukaram Mundhe Is Making Headlines

Mundhe currently serves as Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration. His department has also taken action over celebrity endorsements linked to tobacco products. The FDA issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their appearances in Vimal Elaichi advertisements. The regulator alleged that the campaigns amounted to indirect or surrogate promotion of banned Vimal Pan Masala.

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Preity is not the only celebrity to publicly back the officer. Twinkle Khanna has also expressed support, while actor Manoj Bajpayee previously praised Mundhe for carrying out his responsibilities honestly.

Speaking to ANI, Bajpayee said, “A police officer, or, let’s say, Tukaram, is appointed to do a certain job. When he performs his duties with complete honesty and dedication, people find it surprising that he starts going viral. Have you realised this? This simply means that when someone is performing their duty with complete honesty, he becomes a celebrity. And that itself tells us where, as a society, we have reached.”

Preity Zinta’s Upcoming Film Vibe

Preity Zinta has returned to the spotlight after a long gap from mainstream cinema. Following her appearance in Batwara 1947, she is now preparing for her next project, Vibe. The film is being directed by Kunal Kemmu, who also features in the lead role. The project marks another significant addition to Preity’s return to the big screen.

For now, however, it is her public support for Tukaram Mundhe that has become the talking point, with her simple T-shirt making the message impossible to miss.