Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal reunited at IPL match.

The actors starred together in the film 'Dil Hai Tumhaara'.

Their reunion sparked nostalgic fan reactions on social media.

Fans humorously linked their appearance to movie characters.

Sunday's high-voltage IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur delivered more than just cricketing action. It unexpectedly turned into a star-studded moment of nostalgia when Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal were spotted together in the stands, instantly setting social media buzzing.

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Preity Zinta And Arjun Rampal Reunite In The Stands

Arjun Rampal and Preity Zinta’s reaction when Shashank Singh dropped 3 easy catches during the PBKS vs LSG match. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qJy521UhOR — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 20, 2026

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was seen passionately cheering for her team throughout the match, waving flags and reacting animatedly to every moment on the field.

Joining her in the stands was actor Arjun Rampal, who has recently been enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2. The duo’s presence together immediately caught attention, especially given their iconic on-screen pairing in Dil Hai Tumhaara.

Their casual interaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the IPL evening.

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Fans Call It ‘Zaara And Major Iqbal Reunion’

Still same loooking pic.twitter.com/CJBehsBiwA — Cricket Shitpost (@CricketShix) April 19, 2026

The internet wasted no time in reacting. Fans flooded social media with nostalgic posts, edits, and “then vs now” comparisons, linking the reunion to their beloved cinematic memories.

Many also drew playful references from Rampal’s role as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar 2, blending fiction with reality in true fan style. Comments like “Zaara and Major Iqbal reunion in a parallel world” and “Major Iqbal cheering in the stadium?” quickly went viral, turning the moment into a trending topic.