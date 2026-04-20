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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPreity Zinta, Arjun Rampal Reunion At PBKS vs LSG IPL Match Brings Back ‘Dil Hai Tumhaara’ Memories

Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal Reunion At PBKS vs LSG IPL Match Brings Back ‘Dil Hai Tumhaara’ Memories

Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal reunited at the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match, sparking nostalgia and viral fan reactions online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal reunited at IPL match.
  • The actors starred together in the film 'Dil Hai Tumhaara'.
  • Their reunion sparked nostalgic fan reactions on social media.
  • Fans humorously linked their appearance to movie characters.

Sunday's high-voltage IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur delivered more than just cricketing action. It unexpectedly turned into a star-studded moment of nostalgia when Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal were spotted together in the stands, instantly setting social media buzzing.

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Preity Zinta And Arjun Rampal Reunite In The Stands

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was seen passionately cheering for her team throughout the match, waving flags and reacting animatedly to every moment on the field.

Joining her in the stands was actor Arjun Rampal, who has recently been enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2. The duo’s presence together immediately caught attention, especially given their iconic on-screen pairing in Dil Hai Tumhaara.

Their casual interaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the IPL evening.

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Fans Call It ‘Zaara And Major Iqbal Reunion’

The internet wasted no time in reacting. Fans flooded social media with nostalgic posts, edits, and “then vs now” comparisons, linking the reunion to their beloved cinematic memories.

Many also drew playful references from Rampal’s role as Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar 2, blending fiction with reality in true fan style. Comments like “Zaara and Major Iqbal reunion in a parallel world” and “Major Iqbal cheering in the stadium?” quickly went viral, turning the moment into a trending topic.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who were spotted together at the PBKS vs LSG match?

Bollywood stars Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal were seen together in the stands during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Why did Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal's reunion cause a stir?

Their presence together sparked nostalgia among fans due to their iconic on-screen pairing in the movie 'Dil Hai Tumhaara'.

What were some fan reactions to seeing Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal together?

Fans flooded social media with nostalgic posts, edits, and references to their movie roles, playfully calling it a 'Zaara and Major Iqbal reunion'.

What is Preity Zinta's connection to the Punjab Kings?

Preity Zinta is the co-owner of the Punjab Kings team and was seen enthusiastically cheering for them during the match.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Arjun Rampal Preity Zinta Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026
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