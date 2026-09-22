Leigh-Anne Pinnock walked the runway for Di Petsa's Spring/Summer 2027 show at London Fashion Week. This memorable entrance happened on Monday, September 21.
Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock Makes London Fashion Week Debut In Lactation-Inspired Look: WATCH
Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock made her London Fashion Week debut in a striking Di Petsa look featuring a lactation-inspired bra. Watch her runway moment.
- Leigh-Anne Pinnock modeled Di Petsa's lactation-inspired design at London Fashion Week.
- Pregnant Pinnock's dramatic white outfit prominently displayed her baby bump.
- A sculptural bra released liquid, symbolizing motherhood and nurturement strongly.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock made a memorable entrance at London Fashion Week on Monday, September 21, as she walked the runway for Di Petsa’s Spring/Summer 2027 show while pregnant with her third child. Dressed in a dramatic white creation, the former Little Mix singer proudly showed her baby bump in a bold look inspired by breastfeeding.
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Leigh-Anne Pinnock Turns Pregnancy Into A Runway Statement
Pinnock’s look was designed to make an impact. She stepped onto the runway wearing a sculptural bra that released streams of liquid from the cups, creating the visual effect of breast milk. Her bare baby bump added to the deliberately intimate presentation, while a wet-look hairstyle and makeup resembling tear stains completed the dramatic appearance.
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Pinnock’s runway debut comes as she prepares to welcome her third child with husband Andre Gray. The couple, who married in 2023, are already parents to twin daughters, whom they welcomed in 2021. They have chosen to keep their daughters’ names and faces private.
The singer announced her pregnancy on July 8 following the release of her debut solo album, My Ego Told Me To, and its accompanying cinematic film. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “As one chapter ends, another begins.”
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Di Petsa’s Lactation-Inspired Look Sparks Attention
The standout bra was one of the defining pieces of the show, with Di Petsa explaining its purpose in a statement shared via People. The brand said, via People, “Among the presentation’s defining pieces is a sculptural lactating bra, which releases streams of milk during the performance. The piece creates a striking commentary on motherhood, the body and care as spectacle, placing an intimate act within the highly constructed world of the fashion runway.”
Speaking exclusively to The London Standard after the show, Pinnock shared her immediate reaction when the liquid appeared on the runway. She said: “When the milk came out, I was like, ‘Yes!’. I think the way that this show just celebrated motherhood and nurturement was just something so beautiful."
Frequently Asked Questions
What event did Leigh-Anne Pinnock walk the runway for?
What was unique about Leigh-Anne Pinnock's runway outfit?
She wore a dramatic white creation featuring a sculptural bra that released streams of liquid, visually mimicking breast milk. Her bare baby bump was also a key part of the look.
What inspired Di Petsa's design worn by Leigh-Anne Pinnock?
The design was inspired by breastfeeding and lactation, intended to celebrate motherhood and nurturement. Di Petsa aimed to comment on motherhood, the body, and care as a spectacle.
How many children does Leigh-Anne Pinnock have?
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting her third child with husband Andre Gray. They are already parents to twin daughters, welcomed in 2021.