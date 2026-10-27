Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan questioned age-old traditions and superstitions in his blog.

Bachchan pondered evolving desires, outlooks, and life's choices over time.

He challenged beliefs like cutting nails on Saturday, avoiding green stones.

Bachchan questioned following customs without understanding their actual purpose.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has questioned the logic behind age-old traditions and superstitions, asking why people continue to follow certain beliefs without understanding their purpose. In a recent blog post, the veteran actor reflected on how people's desires and perspectives change over time before turning his attention to customs that are often accepted without question.

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Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Changing Desires And Life's Choices

In his blog, Bachchan described how people may eventually feel drawn to things they once avoided or considered beyond their reach. He reflected on the unexpected ways life can change one's outlook, bringing a sense of freedom that may have been missing earlier.

“...a little self-indulgence.. often away from it .. but a time comes in the lives of life when you want to do all that you felt restricted towards .. the path taken .. that rack on the shelf .. a jacket worn often, but a wish to alter .. to see that which has not been seen before and undesired, but desired now .. strange .. the guidance that life pushes you towards,” Amitabh wrote in the blog.

He also wondered why the mind changes its approach to life, sometimes making people reconsider their choices and embrace things they previously resisted.

“carefree earlier then , in those times and now carefree again .. the circle complete .. why .. ?

why does the brain decide on all this ..? i wonder .. discomforting, but it does .. it does so many comforting actions too, does it not ?”

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Amitabh Questions Superstitions Around Nail-Cutting And Green Stones

Bachchan then challenged the reasoning behind familiar superstitions, including the belief that cutting one's nails on a Saturday brings bad luck. He also questioned the advice to avoid wearing a green stone and carry a green shawl instead.

“Shanichar ko nakhoon mat kaato, ashubh hota hai !!! Pratha chali aa rahi hai, aur humaara bhay, ek aagyaakaari manushya ke tahat, use maanyata deta rehta hai! ‘Hara patthar mat pehno, ek hare rang ki shawl bagal mein rakh lo’!!” [Don’t cut your nails on Saturday; it is considered inauspicious!!! A tradition has been passed down through generations, and our fear, under the influence of an obedient mind, continues to validate it!]

Questioning the supposed benefits of these practices, the actor asked why an ordinary stone should be considered harmful and how a green shawl could offer any advantage. His central concern was whether people understand the reasoning behind the customs they continue to follow.

“Us bechaare patthar ne kya bigaada hai aapka, aur yeh hare rang ki shawl kaise laabhdayak ho jaayegi ??? Pratha ???!!! Arth ??” [Don’t wear a green stone; instead, keep a green shawl by your side!! What has that poor stone done to you? And how is this green shawl going to benefit you??? Tradition???!!! Meaning???]

Through these examples, Bachchan questioned the habit of accepting inherited beliefs without examining their purpose, bringing attention to the difference between following a tradition and understanding why it exists.

(With inputs from IANS)