The hills of Darjeeling stood still in grief as actor-singer Prashant Tamang was brought home for his final farewell. A sense of collective mourning enveloped the town as family members, close friends, and countless admirers gathered to bid goodbye to a star whose life and career touched many across India and beyond.

Prashant Tamang passed away in Delhi last week. On Monday, his mortal remains were flown to Siliguri, where a public viewing was arranged to allow fans to pay their respects. From there, the cortege proceeded to his hometown Darjeeling, where the last rites were performed amid emotional scenes that reflected the scale of the loss.

A Heartbreaking Farewell in Darjeeling

Visuals from the funeral showed Prashant’s wife, Martha Aley, inconsolable as she clutched their three-year-old daughter, Ariah, during the final prayers. The young child was seen folding her hands while sitting on her mother’s lap, a moment that deeply moved those present. Friends and fans stood silently, many struggling to hold back tears as the family said goodbye.

The farewell marked the end of Prashant’s journey back to the place where it all began — the hill town that shaped him and celebrated his rise to national fame.

Martha Aley Thanks Fans for Global Outpouring of Love

In the days following Prashant’s death, Martha spoke to ANI, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received. “Thank you to everyone. I’ve been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don’t know, I’ve been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she said.

Moved by the response, Martha urged fans to remember Prashant for the person he was. “It’s really overwhelming for me, and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that," she said.

Clarifying the Circumstances of His Death

Addressing speculation surrounding Prashant’s sudden demise, Martha offered clarity and requested privacy. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said. Prashant was 43, and early reports indicate he may have suffered a stroke.

Delhi Police official ADCP South-West Abhimanyu Poswal stated that it would be difficult to conclude anything suspicious until the final postmortem report is available.

In another emotional message, Martha thanked fans for their unwavering support and asked for prayers. “I would love to thank them right now, because I’ve never been out, but I’ve always seen people supporting him through messages, through reels, through his songs, through his work… I would really appreciate that you would just pray for his departed soul, so please do pray for him," she shared.

Remembering Prashant Tamang’s Legacy

Prashant Tamang rose to prominence after winning Indian Idol season 3 in 2007, becoming a household name across the country. He later carved a successful path in Nepali cinema, delivering several acclaimed and commercially successful performances. In 2025, he earned praise for his supporting role in Paatal Lok season two and is set to appear in Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, likely his final on-screen performance.