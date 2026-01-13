Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPrashant Tamang’s Final Journey Home: Darjeeling Bids Tearful Farewell As Wife Martha Aley Breaks Down

Prashant Tamang’s Final Journey Home: Darjeeling Bids Tearful Farewell As Wife Martha Aley Breaks Down

Prashant Tamang’s mortal remains were taken to Darjeeling for last rites. His wife Martha Aley thanked fans worldwide and clarified the circumstances of his death.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

The hills of Darjeeling stood still in grief as actor-singer Prashant Tamang was brought home for his final farewell. A sense of collective mourning enveloped the town as family members, close friends, and countless admirers gathered to bid goodbye to a star whose life and career touched many across India and beyond.

Prashant Tamang passed away in Delhi last week. On Monday, his mortal remains were flown to Siliguri, where a public viewing was arranged to allow fans to pay their respects. From there, the cortege proceeded to his hometown Darjeeling, where the last rites were performed amid emotional scenes that reflected the scale of the loss.

A Heartbreaking Farewell in Darjeeling

Visuals from the funeral showed Prashant’s wife, Martha Aley, inconsolable as she clutched their three-year-old daughter, Ariah, during the final prayers. The young child was seen folding her hands while sitting on her mother’s lap, a moment that deeply moved those present. Friends and fans stood silently, many struggling to hold back tears as the family said goodbye.

The farewell marked the end of Prashant’s journey back to the place where it all began — the hill town that shaped him and celebrated his rise to national fame.

 

Martha Aley Thanks Fans for Global Outpouring of Love

In the days following Prashant’s death, Martha spoke to ANI, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received. “Thank you to everyone. I’ve been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don’t know, I’ve been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she said.

She acknowledged how difficult it has been to process the magnitude of love pouring in. “Thank you to everyone. I’ve been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don’t know, I’ve been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she added.

Moved by the response, Martha urged fans to remember Prashant for the person he was. “It’s really overwhelming for me, and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that," she said.

Clarifying the Circumstances of His Death

Addressing speculation surrounding Prashant’s sudden demise, Martha offered clarity and requested privacy. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said. Prashant was 43, and early reports indicate he may have suffered a stroke.

Delhi Police official ADCP South-West Abhimanyu Poswal stated that it would be difficult to conclude anything suspicious until the final postmortem report is available.

In another emotional message, Martha thanked fans for their unwavering support and asked for prayers. “I would love to thank them right now, because I’ve never been out, but I’ve always seen people supporting him through messages, through reels, through his songs, through his work… I would really appreciate that you would just pray for his departed soul, so please do pray for him," she shared.

Remembering Prashant Tamang’s Legacy

Prashant Tamang rose to prominence after winning Indian Idol season 3 in 2007, becoming a household name across the country. He later carved a successful path in Nepali cinema, delivering several acclaimed and commercially successful performances. In 2025, he earned praise for his supporting role in Paatal Lok season two and is set to appear in Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, likely his final on-screen performance.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prashant Tamang Death Prashant Tamang Last Rites Martha Aley Statement Indian Idol Prashant Tamang
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget