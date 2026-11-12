Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meiyang Chang emotional seeing late friend Prashant Tamang in film.

Chang paid tribute, recalling Tamang's journey and talent.

Tamang portrays Chinese officer in Salman Khan's war drama.

Film inspired by Galwan Valley skirmish, releases December 2026.

The trailer for Salman Khan's highly anticipated war drama, Maatrubhumi, recently took the Internet by storm. However, amidst the massive excitement for the superstar's action-packed return, the promotional clip left singer-actor Meiyang Chang emotional. He spotted his late friend and Indian Idol co-contestant, Prashant Tamang, in his final film.

For the unversed, Prashant, who won the third season of Indian Idol, tragically passed away following a cardiac arrest in New Delhi in January at the age of 43.

A Heartbreaking Tribute

Taking to his official Instagram account, Meiyang poured his heart out upon witnessing his late friend's posthumous cinematic appearance. Expressing a sense of immense pride and bittersweet joy, he noted how thrilled he was that audiences would finally witness Prashant's talent in Salman's film.

“Mero Bhai and his final screen appearance! I’m so glad Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ (erstwhile Battle of G) is finally hitting the theatres next month so that everybody who loved Prashant Tamang can finally see him in this amazing look,” he said, before tracing Prashant's remarkable journey, highlighting his rise from an Indian Idol champion to working in Nepali cinema, and acclaimed series Paatal Lok.

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He further added that had Prashant been alive, he would have playfully teased him about bagging such a massive project and complained about not getting the part himself.

“If you were here, I’d have teased you saying Saale, kya lag raha hai!!! Ye sach mein tu hai? Or… O Bensooo, ye role mujhe kyoooooon nahin mila? Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy & awkward telling me about it. I wish we could’ve watched this together. We WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you.”

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About Prashant's Role And 'Maatrubhumi'

Prashant Tamang's final on-screen outing sees him portraying a Chinese military officer. The ambitious project, formerly titled Battle of G, draws its core narrative inspiration from the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley skirmish. Fronted by Salman Khan, who steps into the shoes of a fierce Indian Army officer, the patriotic war drama promises a gripping cinematic experience.

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Helmed by filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is bankrolled by Salma Khan under the prestigious Salman Khan Films banner. Also featuring Chitrangda Singh in a crucial role, the action-packed spectacle is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026.