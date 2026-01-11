How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Wife Shares Update After Indian Idol Winner’s Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang’s wife Martha Aley has said his death was natural, adding that he passed away in his sleep. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time,” Aley told ANI in an exclusive conversation. Tamang died in Delhi at the age of 43, triggering grief among fans across the country. In her remarks, Aley also spoke about the overwhelming support she has received since the news broke, with people reaching out from across the world and gathering outside her home.

Aley said Tamang died peacefully while asleep and that she was with him at the time. Her statement has provided the first detailed account from the family about the circumstances of his death, amid widespread public mourning following his passing.

Tamang rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3 and later expanded his public presence through acting. His death has left his supporters shocked, with condolence messages flooding social media platforms.

‘Please Pray For His Departed Soul’

Aley thanked Tamang’s fans for their love and support, saying she had always seen them standing by him. She said she had been receiving calls “from all over the world” from both known and unknown people and described the response as emotionally overwhelming.

“I have been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house. People came to the hospital to see him for the last time,” she said. Aley urged supporters to continue remembering Tamang with affection and respect. “Please keep loving him as you loved him before. He was a great soul and a great human being,” she said.

She also appealed to his well-wishers to pray for him, saying she would appreciate it if people prayed for his departed soul.