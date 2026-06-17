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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPranit More, Sejal Pawar Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber Over Rs 370 Biryani And Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke

Pranit More, Sejal Pawar Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber Over Rs 370 Biryani And Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke

Stand-up comedian Pranit More appeared before Maharashtra Cyber amid a controversy over alleged objectionable remarks in a viral video, which has triggered an official probe.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Pranit More appeared before Maharashtra Cyber office.
  • Investigation initiated after viral video triggered controversy.
  • Sejal Pawar also summoned; More issued an apology.
  • Incident sparked debate on comedy's boundaries and responsibility.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber office amid an ongoing controversy surrounding one of his recent comedy shows. The matter, which involves objectionable remarks in a viral video, has triggered an official investigation and widespread online debate.

On Wednesday, Pranit More reached the cyber office as part of the inquiry process, while Sejal Pawar also appeared before authorities. They will record their statements in connection with the case.

Viral Video Led To FIR

The controversy began after clips from Pranit More’s stand-up performance went viral on social media, drawing criticism over allegedly inappropriate content. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell took cognisance of the matter, booked Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar and launched a formal investigation into the incident. Another FIR has been filed by the Gurgaon Police against Pranit and Himanshu under several sections of the BNS for violating the dignity of women. 

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According to officials, the inquiry is focused on understanding the context of the viral footage and the events linked to it. The case has since escalated into a wider debate on the boundaries of comedy and accountability in digital content.

Sejal Pawar, a third-year MBBS student at KEM Hospital and Medical College in Mumbai, was summoned for questioning as part of the probe.

Pranit, Himanshu And Sejal Issue Apologies

As the backlash intensified, Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account. Days later, he shared his second apology in a video statement. He admitted that he could have intervened during the situation and acknowledged his responsibility in the matter.

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Himanshu and Sejal have also issued apologies, and Sejal has since deactivated her Instagram account. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was comedian Pranit More called to the Maharashtra Cyber office?

He appeared as part of an ongoing inquiry into alleged objectionable remarks from a viral video of his recent comedy show. The controversy triggered an official investigation and online debate.

What caused the controversy surrounding Pranit More's show?

Clips from his stand-up performance went viral on social media, sparking criticism over allegedly inappropriate content. This led to a formal investigation by the Maharashtra Cyber cell.

How did Pranit More react to the online backlash?

Pranit More reportedly deactivated his Instagram account. He had also shared an apology video, accepting responsibility and admitting he could have intervened during the situation.

Is anyone else involved in the investigation besides Pranit More?

Yes, Sejal Pawar, a third-year MBBS student, was also summoned for questioning. She appeared before authorities and is expected to record her statement regarding the case.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Pranit More Himanshu Jangra Sejal Pawar
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