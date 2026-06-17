Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Pranit More appeared before Maharashtra Cyber office.

Investigation initiated after viral video triggered controversy.

Sejal Pawar also summoned; More issued an apology.

Incident sparked debate on comedy's boundaries and responsibility.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber office amid an ongoing controversy surrounding one of his recent comedy shows. The matter, which involves objectionable remarks in a viral video, has triggered an official investigation and widespread online debate.

On Wednesday, Pranit More reached the cyber office as part of the inquiry process, while Sejal Pawar also appeared before authorities. They will record their statements in connection with the case.

Viral Video Led To FIR

The controversy began after clips from Pranit More’s stand-up performance went viral on social media, drawing criticism over allegedly inappropriate content. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell took cognisance of the matter, booked Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar and launched a formal investigation into the incident. Another FIR has been filed by the Gurgaon Police against Pranit and Himanshu under several sections of the BNS for violating the dignity of women.

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According to officials, the inquiry is focused on understanding the context of the viral footage and the events linked to it. The case has since escalated into a wider debate on the boundaries of comedy and accountability in digital content.

Sejal Pawar, a third-year MBBS student at KEM Hospital and Medical College in Mumbai, was summoned for questioning as part of the probe.

Pranit, Himanshu And Sejal Issue Apologies

As the backlash intensified, Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account. Days later, he shared his second apology in a video statement. He admitted that he could have intervened during the situation and acknowledged his responsibility in the matter.

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Himanshu and Sejal have also issued apologies, and Sejal has since deactivated her Instagram account.