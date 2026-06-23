Comedian Pranit More appeared before the NCW concerning the
Pranit More Appears Masked Before NCW Over Rs 370 Biryani Row; Panel Rejects Apology
Pranit More appeared before NCW over the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy. The panel reportedly rejected apologies amid concerns over misogynistic content and the normalisation of insensitive humour.
- Comedian Pranit More faced NCW over controversial biryani remark.
- NCW rejected apologies, citing concerns over content normalising violence.
- The viral joke implied non-consensual 'return' for biryani spending.
A controversy that began as a seemingly casual stand-up comedy exchange has now escalated into a formal investigation. Comedian Pranit More has now appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) over the viral Rs 370 biryani remark. The incident, which triggered widespread criticism online, has raised serious questions about the boundaries of humour and the responsibility of performers on public platforms.
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Masked Appearance Before NCW Hearing
According to visuals shared by PTI on X, Pranit More appeared before the NCW in connection with the controversy. Comedian Madhur Virli also appeared in connection with another controversy. Both of them were seen wearing a mask and avoiding questions from media personnel who attempted to seek their reaction.
VIDEO | Delhi: Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra appear before the NCW in connection with the Rs 370 biryani remark controversy; comedian Madhur Virli appears separately over alleged derogatory remarks against women made during a stand-up performance. pic.twitter.com/wWiMZuZ50C— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2026
NCW Rejects Apology, Raises Concerns Over Content
Sources cited in PTI's report suggests that the NCW did not accept the apologies offered during the hearing. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar reportedly expressed deep concern over the nature of content being circulated under the guise of entertainment.
She reiterated that while creative freedom is acknowledged, freedom of speech cannot extend to normalising violence, or turning serious crimes such as rape and murder into material for comedy.
Comedian Madhur Virli was also summoned separately over alleged derogatory remarks against women made during a stand-up performance. He too appeared before the commission wearing a face mask and did not comment publicly.
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Viral Joke That Sparked Outrage
The issue began during one of Pranit More’s crowd-work segments when an audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, made a remark claiming he had gone on a date, spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani, and therefore expected a “return” on his “investment”.
The comment quickly went viral, drawing strong backlash for its perceived misogynistic undertones and for normalising non-consensual expectations in relationships. The clip, shared widely on social media, became the centre of heated debate.
Jangra later apologised for his remarks.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who appeared before the NCW regarding the controversy?
How did the NCW respond to the comedians' appearance?
The NCW rejected apologies offered during the hearing, expressing deep concern over content that normalises violence or serious crimes under the guise of entertainment. They stated creative freedom does not extend to such topics.
What was the specific joke that led to the controversy?
The controversy began during a crowd-work segment where an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, joked about spending Rs 370 on biryani for a date and expecting a 'return'.