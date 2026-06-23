Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPranit More Appears Masked Before NCW Over Rs 370 Biryani Row; Panel Rejects Apology

Pranit More Appears Masked Before NCW Over Rs 370 Biryani Row; Panel Rejects Apology

Pranit More appeared before NCW over the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy. The panel reportedly rejected apologies amid concerns over misogynistic content and the normalisation of insensitive humour.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Pranit More faced NCW over controversial biryani remark.
  • NCW rejected apologies, citing concerns over content normalising violence.
  • The viral joke implied non-consensual 'return' for biryani spending.

A controversy that began as a seemingly casual stand-up comedy exchange has now escalated into a formal investigation. Comedian Pranit More has now appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) over the viral Rs 370 biryani remark. The incident, which triggered widespread criticism online, has raised serious questions about the boundaries of humour and the responsibility of performers on public platforms.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'

Masked Appearance Before NCW Hearing

According to visuals shared by PTI on X, Pranit More appeared before the NCW in connection with the controversy. Comedian Madhur Virli also appeared in connection with another controversy. Both of them were seen wearing a mask and avoiding questions from media personnel who attempted to seek their reaction.

NCW Rejects Apology, Raises Concerns Over Content

Sources cited in PTI's report suggests that the NCW did not accept the apologies offered during the hearing. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar reportedly expressed deep concern over the nature of content being circulated under the guise of entertainment.

She reiterated that while creative freedom is acknowledged, freedom of speech cannot extend to normalising violence, or turning serious crimes such as rape and murder into material for comedy.

Comedian Madhur Virli was also summoned separately over alleged derogatory remarks against women made during a stand-up performance. He too appeared before the commission wearing a face mask and did not comment publicly.

ALSO READ: Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

Viral Joke That Sparked Outrage

The issue began during one of Pranit More’s crowd-work segments when an audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, made a remark claiming he had gone on a date, spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani, and therefore expected a “return” on his “investment”.

The comment quickly went viral, drawing strong backlash for its perceived misogynistic undertones and for normalising non-consensual expectations in relationships. The clip, shared widely on social media, became the centre of heated debate.

Jangra later apologised for his remarks.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who appeared before the NCW regarding the controversy?

Comedian Pranit More appeared before the NCW concerning the

How did the NCW respond to the comedians' appearance?

The NCW rejected apologies offered during the hearing, expressing deep concern over content that normalises violence or serious crimes under the guise of entertainment. They stated creative freedom does not extend to such topics.

What was the specific joke that led to the controversy?

The controversy began during a crowd-work segment where an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, joked about spending Rs 370 on biryani for a date and expecting a 'return'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
National Commission For Women Pranit More Himanshu Jangra Rs 370 Biryani Madhur Virli
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Pranit More Appears Masked Before NCW Over Rs 370 Biryani Row; Panel Rejects Apology
Pranit More Appears Masked Before NCW Over Rs 370 Biryani Row; Panel Rejects Apology
Celebrities
Vikram Bhatt compares Obsession To Raaz, Opens Up On Horror Genre’s Winning Formula
Vikram Bhatt compares Obsession To Raaz, Opens Up On Horror Genre’s Winning Formula
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'
Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'
Celebrities
WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria
WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Human Rights Complaint Filed as Leaders Demand Strict Action and Reform
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: SIT and Forensic Teams Inspect Site, Four Arrested as Probe Deepens
Lucknow Fire Case: Four Arrested, SIT Probe On as Survivors Reveal Deadly Smoke Trap
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget