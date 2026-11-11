Prakash Raj Reacts To Boycott Calls, Reveals SS Rajamouli Is Being Questioned For Varanasi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He recalled 2021 MAA election loss, noted ongoing delays.

Actor Prakash Raj has responded to repeated boycott calls against his films and criticism of his casting choices, saying that online opposition has not stopped audiences from watching his work. During an appearance on NTV's Point Blank talk show, the actor pointed to the commercial success of films such as KGF and Drishyam 3, despite criticism from trolls. He also revealed that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is being questioned on social media for casting him in the upcoming film Varanasi. Prakash further addressed the eight bans he has faced in Tollywood and explained his approach towards professional controversies.

Prakash Raj On Boycott Calls And Varanasi Casting

During his conversation on NTV's Point Blank, Prakash Raj was asked about the frequent demands to boycott his films on X, formerly Twitter. The actor responded by pointing to the performance of some of his projects, arguing that online criticism has not prevented audiences from watching them.

He said, “When I starred in KGF, they had a problem with me acting in it. It made so much money; what do you do now? You said, let’s ban Prakash Raj, and yet Drishyam 3 collected more. Who can stop movies? At most, they can stop films I produce. I am primarily an actor. I am in Varanasi now. On X, they are questioning Rajamouli for casting me in the film. Who will be able to ban it?”

Prakash also maintained that people who appreciate his performances continue to support his work, regardless of the criticism surrounding his public views and film choices.

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Prakash Raj Addresses 8 Bans In Tollywood

The actor was also questioned about being banned eight times by the Telugu film industry over allegations of unprofessional conduct. Responding to the issue, Prakash said he did not believe everyone needed to agree with him and defended his approach to his profession.

He said, “Isn’t it beautiful to lead a life where everyone needn’t be the same? To live a life like this, to be honest, and to face issues that come with it is what I am all about. What’s wrong with it? Have I committed atrocities or stolen? Judge me by my work. I’m not in jail to come and leave at certain times; that is how an artist works. When I am working in five languages and travelling, it happens.”

Prakash was reportedly first banned from the Telugu film industry in 2008. Over the years, complaints from producers have included allegations of delayed arrivals on sets, missed shooting schedules and disagreements over working arrangements. Films such as Jalsa, Kantri and Parugu were among the projects associated with such reported disputes.

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Prakash Raj's MAA Election Controversy

Prakash Raj's differences with sections of the Telugu film industry also came into focus during the 2021 Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections. He contested for the president's post against Vishnu Manchu but lost the contest.

During the campaign, some members of the opposition reportedly questioned his status in the Telugu industry, referring to his Karnataka birthplace and describing him as an outsider. Prakash later alleged foul play following his defeat, despite receiving support from prominent industry figures, including Chiranjeevi.

The actor also raised concerns about the delay in holding fresh MAA elections. The association's elections are meant to take place every two years, but no new polls have been held since 2021. In 2024, the general body reportedly agreed that Vishnu Manchu and his panel would continue until the new MAA office building was completed. However, there has been no significant update on the building's completion as of November 2026.

Prakash Raj's latest comments underline his refusal to let online criticism dictate his professional choices. While his casting in Varanasi has reportedly drawn questions on social media, the actor remains confident about letting his performances speak for themselves.