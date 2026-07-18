'Dara Hua Nangapan': Prakash Raj Slams Government After Sonam Wangchuk Is Hospitalised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk was removed from protest site to Safdarjung Hospital.

Actor Prakash Raj criticized government's action as cowardly, dictatorial.

Raj has consistently supported Wangchuk's protest and hunger strike.

Wangchuk remains under medical supervision at Safdarjung Hospital currently.

Early on Saturday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site by authorities and taken to Safdarjung Hospital, prompting reactions across social media. Among those who responded was actor Prakash Raj, who strongly criticised the government's actions and publicly extended his support to Wangchuk through a series of posts.

ALSO READ: 'Sonam Wangchuk Ko Hi Chura Liya': Varun Grover Reacts After Delhi Police Shift Activist To Safdarjung Hospital

'Parde Ke Peeche Kya Hai'

Prakash Raj took to social media soon after reports emerged that Sonam Wangchuk had been forcibly removed from the protest venue and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Condemning the action, the actor accused the government of refusing to engage with peaceful protesters.

In his post, he wrote, "World is witnessing a Coward government who don’t want to engage in a dialogue with the youth but want to behave like Dictators . Forcibly taking away @Wangchuk66 and disrupting Students peaceful protest is a sign of Fear. What a SHAME."

World is witnessing a Coward government who don’t want to engage in a dialogue with the youth but want to behave like Dictators . Forcibly taking away ⁦@Wangchuk66⁩ and disrupting Students peaceful protest is a sign of Fear . What a SHAME #justasking pic.twitter.com/IrRKNQ9aFN — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 18, 2026

He later followed it up with another post that read, "Parde ke peeche kya hai? Chappan inch ka Dara hua Nangapan. Whats behind the screen? 56 inches of Shivering Nakedness."

Parde ke peeche kya hai

Chappan inch ka Dara hua Nangapan

Whats behind the screen

56 inches of Shivering Nakedness #justasking pic.twitter.com/MQSWvYBCPU — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 18, 2026

Prakash Raj Has Been Supporting The Protest

This is not the first time Prakash Raj has expressed solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP protest. The actor has consistently voiced support for the movement and has regularly shared posts backing Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.

Earlier, Prakash Raj visited Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi during the ongoing protest. During his visit, he joined the CJP demonstration and criticised the government's approach to environmental and education-related issues. Since then, he has continued posting and reposting messages in support of both the protest and Wangchuk.

ALSO READ: 'Dekhi Hai Aapne Kabhi Aisi Kayarta?': Vishal Dadlani Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Forceful Hospitalisation

Sonam Wangchuk Shifted To Safdarjung Hospital

According to reports, Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site during the early hours of Saturday and admitted him to the emergency ward at Safdarjung Hospital. He remains under medical supervision, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.