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Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj has reacted to a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he took sharp aim at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala during a public meeting. PM Modi said the opposition has a habit of spreading lies, whether about films, advertisements, or government laws and policies such as the FCRA and the proposed UCC.

‘Congress Spread Lies’: PM Modi

PM Modi, who is in Kerala, began his address by accusing the Congress and the Left of repeatedly misleading people ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly poll. “The Congress and the UDF-LDF have developed a habit of lying about everything. When we brought the CAA, they spread many lies. Today, the CAA has been implemented, and the country has suffered no harm,” PM Modi said on Saturday in Kerala.

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He added, “When the film Kerala Files came out, they said it was lies; when Kashmir Files came out, they said it was lies; when the film Dhurandhar came, they again said it was lies. Whatever you do, they spread lies. In the same way, lies are being spread about the FCRA and the UCC.”

The video of PM Modi from Kerala soon went viral on social media, with politicians sharing their take on it. Filmmaker Prakash Raj too reacted to it.

Prakash Raj’s Reaction

Prakash Raj took a jibe at PM Modi in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. While quoting the video, he wrote, “From selling chai to selling films… Can you see the desperation, phrends?” He ended the post with the hashtag “justasking.”

From selling chai to selling films .. can you see the Desperation phrends ..#justasking https://t.co/q095go9PDN — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 5, 2026

Prakash Raj is currently coping with a personal loss. He lost his 86-year-old mother in March, and her cremation was carried out on March 31 according to Christian traditions. Soon after, a social media user shared a video juxtaposing footage from the funeral with clips from a 2025 interview in which the actor had identified himself as an atheist. Reacting to the post, the filmmaker-actor said it was his duty to respect his mother’s wishes.

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“Yes. I don’t believe in god…but my mother believed in her god. Who am I to deny her the right to be buried according to her belief? This is the basic respect we give one another,” he wrote, calling out what he described as hate-driven commentary online.