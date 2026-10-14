Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders Saurav, Ashutosh received five-day judicial custody.

Police charged them for trespassing, defying orders, violating bonds.

Prakash Raj condemned arrests, predicted whole country will protest.

Prakash Raj, known for speaking openly on political issues and joining CJP-led protests, has posted a video reacting to the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days’ judicial custody. Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was directed to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months. He was released on a personal bond and surety of Rs 5,000.

‘Pura Desh Jantar Mantar Banega’

Prakash reacted to the arrests on social media. He wrote, “Fraaand... five days of judicial custody for protesting with the National Flag. How desperate you are.” The actor also shared a video on the arrests, saying the whole country would now become Jantar Mantar.

“What did you do today, Cockroaches? Saurav, Ashutosh, they went to Jantar Mantar with an Indian flag to protest that you removed it as a protest site. Detained. Five days judicial custody,” he said, before asking, “Why are you so desperate?”

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He went on to claim that “goondas in Delhi are beating protestors, misbehaving with females and pushing press,” and questioned whether any “detention or police case” had been registered against them.

“You have sent goondas into Delhi. They are beating the protesters. They are misbehaving with the female protesters. They are pushing the press. Unke liye kuch detention, police cases nahi hai. There are uniforms, police uniforms in the cars parked. Lathi is parked and police are letting it go.”

The actor, who recently appeared in Drishyam 3, added, “Five days judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar with an Indian flag. Not fair.”

The 61-year-old also noted that with Jantar Mantar no longer a designated protest site and Ramlila Maidan assigned in its place, the protest would spread across the whole country, which he said would become “Jantar Mantar” itself.

“So you removed Jantar Mantar and you are giving us Ramlila Maidan, which is only two days free in this whole year. And we have to pay Rs 50,000 plus Rs 50,000 deposit. So is desh mein sawal poochne ke liye bhi paisa dena padhta hai. Why don’t you shift it to Andaman, Nicobar Island or some desert or on top of the Himalayas? Bolna wahan jaake protest karo. My friend, protest ka site badal sakte hain aap. Rok sakte hain. Lekin is desh ki aawaz ko aap daba nahi sakte hain,” he said, stressing, “Pura desh Jantar Mantar banega.”

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He concluded that these developments reveal how desperate the government is to suppress dissent.

Fraaand .. five days of judicial custody for protesting with the National Flag 😂😂😂 how desperate you are #justasking https://t.co/Ho6JAWk6BT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 14, 2026

CJP Leaders Sent To Judicial Custody

CJP leaders were sent to different cells inside the Tihar jail, with Saurav in Jail No. 2 and Ahustosh in Jail No. 4, according to information shared by police. They are accused of breaking the terms of their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar.

Both men were picked up early on Tuesday, police said, after they allegedly pushed past barricades and went into the Jantar Mantar area without permission. They are also alleged to have chanted slogans calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down and to have put up a national flag there.

The charges against them include trespassing, defying prohibitory orders, violating peace bonds and hindering a public servant from carrying out official duties. Police also noted that the two had already been made to sign year-long peace bonds after being detained on Saturday.

In its statement, Delhi Police said the group reached Jantar Mantar on the morning of October 13 by cutting through private premises. The site has been denotified as a designated protest area.

However, their lawyer Abhisht Hela alleged that the police had misrepresented the circumstances in court, leading to their judicial custody.

Speaking to the media outside the court, he said, “They have been sent to 5-day judicial custody because of the presumption of the Police that they can commit a crime... Police lied in Court that they had given a call urging people to come there. They had not given any call. They have not violated the bond... The separate complaint over Connaught Place has been misused here, and they have been sent to 5-day judicial custody….”