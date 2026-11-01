According to his wife, Pony Verma, Prakash Raj has lost film projects and advertising assignments. She noted a reduction in ad projects and films being taken away due to his outspoken stance.
Prakash Raj Lost Film And Ad Projects Over Political Stand, Says Wife Pony Verma
Pony Verma says Prakash Raj lost film projects and advertising assignments because of his political views and recalls his response to Gauri Lankesh’s murder.
- Prakash Raj's wife Pony Verma confirmed career impact.
- He lost film projects and advertising assignments.
- Gauri Lankesh's murder prompted his outspoken political stance.
- Raj faced industry bans and Delhi protest challenges.
Actor Prakash Raj has never shied away from expressing his political views, even when his outspoken stance has come at a professional cost. His wife, Pony Verma, has now spoken about how his opinions and willingness to question issues have affected his career, claiming that he has lost film projects and advertising assignments because of his stand.
In an interview with Prema The Journalist, Pony recalled how the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, a close friend of Prakash Raj, deeply affected the actor. She said the incident left him devastated and prompted him to start raising questions about issues he felt needed attention. However, his outspoken approach also brought professional challenges.
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Pony Verma Says Prakash Raj Lost Films And Ad Projects
Pony described Prakash as someone who remains firm in his beliefs, regardless of the consequences. She also recalled that the actor had faced bans in the Telugu film industry on several occasions.
She said, “Everyone knows that Prakash is a fearless man. He has been banned several times in Telugu. He stands by his position. He believes in certain things and follows them with complete conviction. There have even been instances where people withdrew from projects after paying him an advance.”
Speaking about the impact these setbacks had on his professional life, she added, “I know how much his work got affected in the industry. The Ad projects went off, films were taken away from him. Before giving the advance, people have backed out. He has suffered immensely with his profession. But he says that if I feel something wrong is happening, I should not accept it.”
Prakash Raj’s wife Pony Verma told Prema the Journalist he only speaks up for education & healthcare, 😂😂 yet admits he’s losing film & ad work over his politics. He never focused on education he stands with those who attack the nation & mocked Sanatana Dharma (“tanatana”). No one forgets. Further downfall ahead. #JustAsking— ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) October 31, 2026
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Pony Recalls Prakash Raj’s Participation In Delhi Protest
Pony also remembered the time Prakash Raj joined a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi. During the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, protesters faced a lathi charge, and pellet guns were also used.
She said the scenes left her frightened and deeply worried. Prakash, however, remained committed to his decision and continued standing alongside the protesters.
Frequently Asked Questions
How have Prakash Raj's political views affected his professional life?
What prompted Prakash Raj to become more outspoken politically?
The 2017 murder of his close friend, journalist Gauri Lankesh, deeply affected him. This incident devastated him and led him to start questioning issues he felt needed attention.
Has Prakash Raj faced professional bans in the past due to his views?
Yes, his wife Pony Verma stated that he has been banned multiple times in the Telugu film industry. He consistently stands by his beliefs despite these professional consequences.
What is Prakash Raj's philosophy regarding his activism?
Prakash Raj believes that if he perceives something wrong is happening, he should not accept it. He remains firm in his convictions, regardless of the professional difficulties he faces.