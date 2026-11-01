Prakash Raj Lost Film And Ad Projects Over Political Stand, Says Wife Pony Verma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj's wife Pony Verma confirmed career impact.

He lost film projects and advertising assignments.

Gauri Lankesh's murder prompted his outspoken political stance.

Raj faced industry bans and Delhi protest challenges.

Actor Prakash Raj has never shied away from expressing his political views, even when his outspoken stance has come at a professional cost. His wife, Pony Verma, has now spoken about how his opinions and willingness to question issues have affected his career, claiming that he has lost film projects and advertising assignments because of his stand.

In an interview with Prema The Journalist, Pony recalled how the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, a close friend of Prakash Raj, deeply affected the actor. She said the incident left him devastated and prompted him to start raising questions about issues he felt needed attention. However, his outspoken approach also brought professional challenges.

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Pony Verma Says Prakash Raj Lost Films And Ad Projects

Pony described Prakash as someone who remains firm in his beliefs, regardless of the consequences. She also recalled that the actor had faced bans in the Telugu film industry on several occasions.

She said, “Everyone knows that Prakash is a fearless man. He has been banned several times in Telugu. He stands by his position. He believes in certain things and follows them with complete conviction. There have even been instances where people withdrew from projects after paying him an advance.”

Speaking about the impact these setbacks had on his professional life, she added, “I know how much his work got affected in the industry. The Ad projects went off, films were taken away from him. Before giving the advance, people have backed out. He has suffered immensely with his profession. But he says that if I feel something wrong is happening, I should not accept it.”

Prakash Raj’s wife Pony Verma told Prema the Journalist he only speaks up for education & healthcare, 😂😂 yet admits he’s losing film & ad work over his politics. He never focused on education he stands with those who attack the nation & mocked Sanatana Dharma (“tanatana”). No one forgets. Further downfall ahead. #JustAsking — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) October 31, 2026

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Pony Recalls Prakash Raj’s Participation In Delhi Protest

Pony also remembered the time Prakash Raj joined a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi. During the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, protesters faced a lathi charge, and pellet guns were also used.

She said the scenes left her frightened and deeply worried. Prakash, however, remained committed to his decision and continued standing alongside the protesters.