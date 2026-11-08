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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Azadi, Azadi': Prakash Raj Raises Slogans At Kochi Protest Against SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

'Azadi, Azadi': Prakash Raj Raises Slogans At Kochi Protest Against SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Prakash Raj joined the CJP-led anti-SIR protest in Kochi, where around 500 participants opposed the electoral roll revision and demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prakash Raj joined Kochi protest against Election Commission's SIR.
  • CJP organised the rally, demanding Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.
  • Raj highlighted diversity, protesters chanted 'Azadi', opposing SIR exercise.

Actor and activist Prakash Raj joined a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kochi, Kerala, on November 7. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the rally began at Marine Drive and proceeded towards Rajendra Maidan, drawing around 500 activists, students and members of civil society. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also took part in the demonstration, where participants demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Raising slogans of "Azadi, Azadi!", Prakash Raj addressed the gathering and spoke about the country's diversity and the need to continue raising public concerns.

Prakash Raj Joins CJP's Anti-SIR Protest In Kochi

Prakash Raj joined the demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke. The rally started at Marine Drive and moved towards Rajendra Maidan, with around 500 people, including activists, students, young participants, and civil society members, taking part.

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The protest focused on the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Participants opposed the exercise and called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down. Protesters also raised slogans of "Azadi, Azadi!" during the march. According to The New Indian Express, the CJP brought its Jantar Mantar-style protest to Kochi as part of its campaign against the SIR exercise.

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Prakash Raj's Message At The Protest

Addressing the gathering, Prakash Raj spoke about India's diversity and said the country belongs to people of all faiths and ideologies. He also stressed that the protest movement would continue, saying, "It's not over until we say it's over." The actor was also seen chanting "Freedom, freedom" alongside other participants. Videos from the demonstration show him taking part in the rally and interacting with those gathered at the protest.

What Is The SIR Protest About?

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is an Election Commission exercise to review and update electoral rolls. The CJP-led demonstration in Kochi opposed the process and called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The November 7 rally brought together political activists and members of civil society who wanted to register their objections to the exercise. Prakash Raj's participation brought further attention to the protest.

The demonstration was part of the CJP's campaign against the SIR process, with the party taking its protest from Jantar Mantar to Kochi.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who participated in the anti-SIR protest in Kochi?

Actor and activist Prakash Raj joined a protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Kochi. Around 500 activists, students, and civil society members also took part.

What was the purpose of the protest in Kochi?

The protest was against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Participants demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that the protest opposed?

The SIR is an Election Commission exercise aimed at reviewing and updating electoral rolls. The CJP-led demonstration in Kochi opposed this process.

What message did Prakash Raj share at the protest?

Prakash Raj spoke about India's diversity, emphasizing that the country belongs to all faiths and ideologies. He also stressed the continuation of the protest movement.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Prakash Raj CJP Special Intensive Revision 'Gyanesh Kumar' Cockroach Janta Party SIR Protest Kochi Protest
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